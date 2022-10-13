All the latest news and transfer rumours surrounding Celtic and Rangers amid the pair’s disappointing Champions League efforts.

It has been a tricky week for Celtic and Rangers in the Champions League.

Rangers lost 7-1 at home to Liverpool after a second half collapse, and they are out of the competition with two games to spare, and they face an uphill battle to get into the Europa League.

Meanwhile, Celtic are well on their way to being knocked out of the Champions League, and they too may have give themselves too much ground to make up to get into the Europa League.

Celtic and Rangers will now turn their attention back to an already exciting Scottish Premiership title race. But in the meantime, we have rounded up all the latest news and transfer rumours surrounding both clubs.

Kent message

Rangers star Ryan Kent, who has less than a year remaining on his contract, has been told he would not fit into Aston Villa’s system amid transfer links.

Advertisement

“He would not fit in to the Aston Villa team,” Frank McAvennie told the Daily Record. They have got so many forward thinking players at Aston Villa, you can’t squeeze them all in. At some point you have got to defend.

“At some point you have got to chase back and he is not doing that. He is not showing a willingness to do that. When you lose the ball the first thing you have to do is get it back.“

Hartson’s criticism

Former Celtic striker John Hartson has levelled criticism at Kyogo Furuhashi and Giorgos Giakoumakis amid Celtic’s disappointing efforts in Europe.

“We’ve all said how brilliant Kyogo is and we’ve all said how impressed we are with Giakoumakis,” the Welshman told The Go Radio Football Show.

Advertisement

“They will now have to be disappointed with their attempts at not taking Celtic to that next level in terms of missing their opportunities. They will have to have a look at themselves and say we have to hold our hands up.