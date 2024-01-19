Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Rangers are pushing to bring a striker into their squad before they transfer window slams shut with interest in Hearts' Lawrence Shankland genuine, according to reports.

The Jambos striker has enjoyed a phenomenal season for the Edinburgh club but had been heavily tipped to leave this month with both Rangers and Celtic said to be preparing bids for the 18 goal striker, however, Shankland has remained in the capital with a bid yet to be made for the Scotland international.

However as per a recent report from Sky Sports' Mark Benstead, the Ibrox club definitely hold an interest in the player with claims that a deal would be fairly simple for the Glasgow giants if they were to push ahead with a deal in January.

"Rangers still want to bring in a forward player and there is interest in Lawrence Shankland of Hearts," explained Benstead. "I’m told that the figures involved if that was to happen would not be insurmountable – it could be done straightforwardly. But they will perhaps have to move some bodies off the wage bill first and will need a common consensus that he is the right player to go for.

"There’s a lot of interest within Rangers, but also some doubting voices who think they should go for someone else. They also need to be mindful of the fact that Hearts will need to bring in a replacement, so they can’t drag their heels in too much" he added. However, with stalling over a move, the Tynecastle outfit have offered a new contract to Shankland as they look to secure the future of the league's top goal scorer.