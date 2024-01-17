Rangers dealt big injury blow as Philippe Clement gives transfer update

Rangers boss Philippe Clement has confirmed the club have been dealt a big injury blow ahead of the Scottish Cup tie against Dumbarton.

Rangers have been dealt a big injury blow with the news that midfielder Kieran Dowell is set for an extended spell on the side lines.

The Ibrox club were in friendly action last night as goals from Rabbi Matondo and Cyriel Dessers handed them a 2-2 draw with Danish champions FC Copenhagen and head coach Philippe Clement confirmed Dowell could be out for up to two months after injuring himself during the club's La Manga training camp. He also gave fans an comprehensive transfer update heading into Saturday's game against Dumbarton.

"Kieran was really unlucky that he stuck in the grass on a bad pitch in La Manga. He will be out quite a long time normally" admitted the head coach. "We need to make an assessment around that and how many weeks but he will not be back in the next couple of weeks that's for sure" added Clement.

The injury will be a huge blow to both player and club after Dowell began to make a positive impression on his return from injury and made five starts for the club as they continued their improvement under the new boss. Clement did have some positive news on the injury front though, with the new that Dijon Sterling is expected to return at "the end of the week" after picking up a knock.

The Gers boss also handed fans a comprehensive update on incoming transfers saying: "We need a few more in certain positions. I know everybody in the club who is involved in that is working day and night about that. We are in contact a lot. It has been really busy with those things, but until a signature is set by three parties, the player, us and the other team, it is not done.

"I am waiting and I am focused on the players who are here. Besides all the talks that we are having with players, I am looking at other players. That is my job to do in January. That is why for every manager when it is February 1 we are always very happy that this hectic period is over. I hear every detail about everything that is coming closer to signing or not. I know everybody is working day and night. I'm not frustrated.

"I want the best for the club, the best for the group and I know everyone's working really hard for that. If it's tomorrow, or the 31st of January, that's difficult because we don't control those things" added the Belgian.