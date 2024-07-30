Lawrence Shankland is considered a top target for Rangers. | Getty Images

The latest transfer reports from Glasgow as Rangers and Celtic line-up exciting targets

Scottish Premiership Footballer of the Year Lawrence Shankland has emerged as one of Rangers’ priority targets in this summer transfer window, according to reports.

Record Sport understands that Philippe Clement has been engaged in extensive talks with the recruitment team over potential striker targets and has now been given the green light by the board to make a bid for Shankland after the sale of Dutch forward Sam Lammer to FC Twente.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Shankland fired in a total of 31 goals and eight assists from 47 appearances for Hearts last term. Adding to the 28 goals and four assists that he had registered in the same amount of games a season earlier.

The 28-year-old’s form earned him a call-up to Scotland’s Euro 2024 squad but he failed to find the back of the net during his three substitute appearances.

Shankland has been in a rich vein of goalscoring form for a number of seasons and is considered to be amongst the most clinical finishers in Scottish football. However, is undecided about making an offer at this time and has reportedly expressed doubts about Shankland’s ability to press opposition defences and put them under pressure.

Rangers’ opening day opponents Hearts are thought to be aware of the interest shown by the Ibrox club but are determined to avoid losing their prize asset after a season of real progress, which saw them finish third whilst recording 14 more points than the 2022/23 campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Shankland is in the final year of his contract in Edinburgh and Record Sport understands that a figure of £3m will be sufficient to secure the forward’s services.

Celtic eye Northern Ireland star who could be used as transfer makeweight

Highly-rated Southampton midfielder Shea Charles has emerged as a top transfer target for Scottish champions Celtic this summer, according to SunSport.

The 20-year-old graduated from the highly-esteemed Manchester City academy in 2023 after impressing in the U23’s team which won the Premier League 2 a year earlier.

The youngster, who is capable of playing centre back, centre midfielder and full back, had already established himself as a regular Northern Ireland international before making his debut for Manchester City off the bench during a 1-0 loss to Brentford.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 17-time Northern Ireland international joined Southampton last summer for a fee in the region of £15m. He instantly became an important player at St Mary’s Stadium and made 34 appearances in total as the Saints secured promotion to the Premier League via the Championship play-offs.

Charles has a contract which runs until 2027 but that hasn’t put Brendan Rodgers off from considering a move as he eyes an initial loan offer with an option to buy.

Southampton, themselves, have had their sights set on in-demand Celtic hero Matt O’Riley throughout the summer. Manager Russell Martin, worked with O’Riley at MK Dons and sees him as the ideal target to help aid their survival push in the Premier League next term.

As it stands, it is not yet clear if Southampton’s approach for O’Riley would include a compromise which sees them pay a smaller portion of money with Charles going the other way or whether the Hoops will simply attempt to sign Charles by making a standalone offer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad