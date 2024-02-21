Alfredo Morelos is in Brazil

Explosive claims out of Brazil have suggested Rangers hero Alfredo Morelos gave Santos fans exactly what he thought of them at the weekend.

The Colombian left Ibrox last summer after an eventful six years in Glasgow that included Premiership glory and European goals aplenty. He netted against Sao Paulo in a 1-0 win last week but his most recent display against Novorizontino has ended in fury.

Morelos was hooked at half-time in the 2-1 defeat, and according to Bolavip, he did not take kindly to being subbed. They have stated that the former Rangers striker 'swore and gave a middle finger to some people.'

It's claimed this gesture was reflected on broadcast via Caze TV. A Santos is quoted as saying: "It’s regrettable that Morelos showed the finger to the fans, he’s not performing, but it’s not a justification for not accepting criticism."

Another is put down as claiming: "Morelos gave the finger to the fans? Dude…..ask for termination brother but don’t do it, don’t ruin the environment and the team’s fan relationship.”

Morelos said to Caze TV about his goal against Sao Paulo last week: "Personally very happy. Scoring a goal in this classic is very important for me, for my football growth.

"I've been growing, working, it hasn't been easy being here in Brazil, at Santos, but I'm working and today is one of those steps that I managed to convert in goal. This is the result of the work I've been doing.

"It's the trust we have in our teammates, little by little we get to know each other, we always train penalties at CT. (It was important to) improve confidence in myself, continue to grow in matches and thank God I had the opportunity to score.