The former Rangers coach believes the Ibrox side will still finish second despite Hearts’ resurgence.

After Craig Halkett’s last minute winner in the Edinburgh Derby, questions are being asked whether Hearts can split Rangers and Celtic this season.

In a match that looked destined for a goalless draw, the centre-back, who was once linked with a Govan move, netted in the last minute to send the home fans absolutely berserk. The win means that Hearts stay top of the SPFL Premiership table.

After Rangers’ poor start to the domestic campaign, as well as Celtic’s off the field problems, there may never have been a better time to ‘split the Old Firm’. However, this was said about Aberdeen last season when they won their first ten out of eleven matches, but ended up finishing fifth. Former Rangers and Dundee United striker, Billy Dodds, doesn’t believe the Jambos will finish above the Light Blues this season.

‘That is naughty’ - Dodds deflects Martin question

Speaking on BBC Sportsound, after saying he thinks Rangers will finish second, Dodds was asked by host Kenny MacIntyre if he still thought they’d finish above Hearts if Martin stayed for the entire season, to which he responded: “I sound so bitter if I say they shouldn't stick with Russell Martin. Why would you even ask that question? That is naughty, as naughty as it comes, Kenny.”

Dodds, who was part of the backroom staff at Ibrox during Barry Ferguson’s interim reign, cleverly laughed off the question, showing he clearly still doesn’t hold a grudge that he was relieved of his duties in May. Veteran broadcaster and journalist, Tom English added: “that is an evil question.”

Despite the 56-year old not biting to the line of inquiry, with the current form of the Hearts team, compared to Rangers under Russell Martin, a legitimate case can be made for the Jambos to come first or second. However, Dodds is sticking to his guns and believes Rangers have the squad depth to come back.

Dodds makes Aberdeen comparison to Hearts

He said: “I saw Rangers poor, really poor at times last season and they still overtook Aberdeen, hauled them back in from a bigger points deficit than what Hearts are now and they finished comfortably second even when Hibs went on an unbelievable run.

“It's money, it's financial, it's what your budget is, it's your size of squad, that’s will pull Rangers through to be second. Even Rangers toiling at times, I think they will finish second just because of the size of squad. And even though Tony Bloom is investing in Hearts, you can throw that into the mix along with Aberdeen with the horrendous run last year.

"Hearts will finish closer, of course (than Aberdeen), they will, because they have a consistent manager and consistent players but will they finish second? Not for me, I'm sorry."