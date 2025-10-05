The former Everton striker is yet to get off the mark for Rangers this season

Next up for Russell Martin’s side is a trip to Falkirk off the back of their first SPFL Premiership win last week.

With fan protests aplenty, it was a must-win at the Set Fare Arena for the Rangers boss, whose blushes were spared through a Max Aarons last minute winner. Despite the late drama, the travelling Rangers fans still made their feelings known at full time that they want Martin sacked. After losing 2-1 to Sturm Graz on Thursday night in a disappointing defensive display, Martin is back to square one in terms of any respite he may have got from the Livi win. As they now gear up to face another newly-promoted side away from home, the form of their new big money signing has been put under a microscope.

Youssef Chermiti signed for the Light Blues in the summer for £10m in what is the most money Rangers have forked out for a player since signing Tore Andre Flo in 2000. It’s early days, but as the Portuguese striker is yet to register a goal or an assist, more and more questions will be asked whether the money could’ve been utilised elsewhere.

‘Gamble’ signing yet to pay off

When Martin signed Chermiti on Deadline Day, it had a feeling of a punt about it, after the club sold Hamza Igamane and Cyriel Dessers during the window. While Rangers fans were happy to see their club shell out the big bucks, with very few first team appearances to his name at Everton, there was always an element of the unknown regarding Chermiti’s credentials.

Ally McCoist thought the signing was a risk at the time and said that Rangers could’ve spent the money on previous loan players that are proven in the Scottish Premiership. On TalkSport, he said: “Straight away you spend £9-10million on a lad, Chermiti, who’s going to be a gamble and I’m thinking to myself, I don’t care what anybody says, I would’ve went and got Sima and extended Cerny.

“Two players that, you know, you’ve watched, can perform at Rangers, have done well at Rangers, know the league, know the club, instead of taking another gamble.” With no goals or assists so far for The Royal Blues for Chermiti, perhaps the Rangers legend has been proved right.

Stats don’t lie

Another reason McCoist believed the signing was a ‘gamble’ was because of Chermiti’s goal record. The Portuguese under-21 International had only registered three senior goals in his career prior to signing for Rangers.

The striker has featured five times for Rangers and started in the Europa League defeats to Genk and Sturm Graz. Against the latter, he had a plethora of chances to score but wasn’t able to convert as his goal drought continues in Govan.

Fellow summer signing, Bojan Miovski has largely been preferred to Chermiti for Russell Martin. The North Macedonian had an impressive goal record at Aberdeen and has already opened his account with a goal against Hibs. The Ibrox faithful will be hoping Chermiti can do the same, sooner rather than later.