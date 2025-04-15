Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Rangers transfer deal done over the summer has been blasted by a former pro.

A pundit has been left baffled over a deal for a Rangers star that was sanctioned last summer - and such recruitment will leave them miles behind in trophy races.

Recruitment at Ibrox has been slated this season amid a difficult domestic campaign, although they are in the last eight of the Europa League. Defender Robin Propper has been one man open for criticism following his move from FC Twente and his career in blue did not get off to the best start with an own goal against Motherwell earlier this season.

His red card against Athletic Bilbao in the first leg of their Europa League quarter final has not done much to boost his profile. Former Rangers star, Craig Moore, believes he is a player not fitting of the jersey at his ex side and recruitment of late has left them far behind rivals at Celtic Park.

Pundit goes in on Rangers star

Moore said on Go Radio: “I remember proper when Philippe Clement was overly excited about what an amazing deal Rangers has got and how, because of this wonderful clause, and you know, it was like, ‘come on.’ Like this guy, he might be the nicest man in the world, but I'm talking about as a football player at this particular club and his contribution.

“Nowhere near good enough. And this is what needs to change at the football club, to be competitive, to try and win a trophy. Otherwise, like I said, it shouldn't be miles away, but if you continue going about your business in the way that they have done, and I think this is not 18 months, I think this has been going on for a good period of time. It's been overhaul after overhaul after overhaul with very few successes.”

Initial hopes

Upon his arrival this season, now former manager Clement said to Rangers TV: “We are thrilled to welcome Robin to Rangers and he will be an excellent addition to our squad. As a defender he is powerful and has great attributes, which include the experience he has gained from his years playing in the Netherlands and the leadership qualities he has shown from being the captain of FC Twente.

“He is excited to start the next chapter of his career in Scotland and we are excited to have him on board as we get ready for the new season. We are thrilled Robin has decided to become a Rangers player.

Technical director Nils Koppen said: “I would like to welcome Robin to Rangers and I am delighted to add him to our squad. We have been working on bringing experience into the squad and Robin certainly brings that. He is someone I was well aware of from my time in the Netherlands and I believe he has the right qualities to fit in well at the club.”