Rangers and Celtic collide this weekend

A Rangers favourite has waved the white flag and has crowned Celtic as champions in waiting.

The fierce rivals come to blows this weekend once again with the Premiership title on the line. A win for Celtic could put them six points clear with six left to play for, and with a superior goal difference to Rangers, who need to win by three goals or more to go top.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Momentum is with Brendan Rodgers’ men, who have picked up form. Rangers meanwhile have hit bumps in the road in the form of a defeat against Ross County and draw at Dundee. That has put Celtic in a commanding position and Derek Ferguson now believes the Scottish Cup final clash with the Hoops is where Rangers are more likely to win silverware.

He thinks winning the title now is a hard ask for his ex-team. The former midfielder told Ibrox News: “We can do the double, absolutely, I’m pretty sure of that. I’m looking forward to the cup final.

“The league, we had it in our hands but the two games against County and Dundee we basically threw it away. So I’ll honest, and I hate admitting that, I don’t see us winning the league.