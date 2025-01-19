Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The ex-defender used to play for both Rangers and Everton.

A Rangers hero is at the centre of a new rumour surrounding possibly restructure at Everton.

It’s been an emotional month at Goodison Park with old boss David Moyes returning for a second stint in charge. His immediate task is stabilising the club ahead of a move to a new stadium in Liverpool and new American owners also signify a new era dawning for the Toffees.

David Weir, now technical director at fellow Premier League side Brighton, is a hero at both clubs who wear blue. The former defender spent eight years at Everton after a move from Hearts in 1999, working under Moyes during his first stint in charge of the club.

He then ended his playing career at Rangers as a seasoned veteran, spending five years at Ibrox and winning eight trophies, including three league titles. The now 54-year-old moved into coaching at Everton after retirement and then managed Sheffield United before becoming Mark Warburton’s assistant manager at various clubs, including Rangers.

Weir has been at Brighton since 2019 but according to Alan Nixon, a whisper over a possible move is in the pipeline. The former centre-back “has been linked with a return to a club where he spent eight years as a player” as per the claims.

It’s suggested “Everton transfer supremo Kevin Thelwell and chief scout Dan Purdy face the chop from the new American owners.” The report goes on to say “the Americans are keen to reshape the operation and Moyes could have a major say.”

Weir stepped up to the role at Brighton after Dan Ashworth’s exit from the position, having served as his assistant previously. Seagulls CEO Paul Barber said in 2022: “As such, our assistant technical director, David Weir, will now step up and assume the role of acting technical director. He is someone with an excellent knowledge of the role and of our club’s culture from working side-by-side with Dan.”