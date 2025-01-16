The Rangers starting XI if transfer rumours are true: Man Utd star fixes key issue and ex-ace returns to Ibrox
Rangers are yet to make a move in the January transfer window - but there’s time yet for plenty of transfers to be completed.
Philippe Clement’s side recorded a 3-0 win over Aberdeen midweek to edge them slightly closer to Celtic in the Premiership title race, but they still stand miles away from mounting a serious challenge to the Hoops’ crown. More signings will be needed to get them close, and players have been linked.
There have been exits links for players too and that could help clear the decks to make way for arrivals. So what would an XI look like if the Rangers rumours are true? We take a look, including a Manchester United star and a star who could return from Everton.
GK - Jack Butland
No change here. Injured just now but the club number one when fit.
RB - Nathan Patterson
There’s been questions over the future of captain James Tavernier in this role. Patterson has been in and out the Everton team since he left the Light Blues, and talk of a return has spawned again.
CB - Hjalmar Ekdal
Burnley defender is reportedly on the radar as he battles back from injury problems.
CB - Jonny Evans
An experienced big-name option, Clement reportedly isn’t too sure on the Man Utd man due to age. But is a name that is said to have been put to him amid several defensive injuries.
LB - Jefte
Brazilian star has arrived in the summer and is one for the future, plus the here and now.
CDM - Sasa Zdjelar
Currently in Russia with CSKA Moscow and the 29-year-old could be allowed to leave due to FIFA rules over foreign players and Russian clubs due to the war in Ukraine. It’s been rumoured that Rangers have asked about his avalibility. A CDM who could also cover at CB.
CM - Lyall Cameron
Dundee midfielder has been touted as one that Rangers want to add to their Scottish contingent. Has been described as a ‘top target’
CM - Marko Soldo
Croatian midfielder another said to be of interest in this department. Borna Barisic has reportedly put a good word in about him.
RW - Nedim Bajrami
Albanian international arrived in the summer with decent pedigree. Likely part of the long-term thinking.
ST - Hamza Igamane
The Moroccan looks like the big success story of the summer window. Turning into a real find.
