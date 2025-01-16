Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Here is what a Rangers starting XI could look like if the current transfer rumours are to go by.

Rangers are yet to make a move in the January transfer window - but there’s time yet for plenty of transfers to be completed.

Philippe Clement’s side recorded a 3-0 win over Aberdeen midweek to edge them slightly closer to Celtic in the Premiership title race, but they still stand miles away from mounting a serious challenge to the Hoops’ crown. More signings will be needed to get them close, and players have been linked.

There have been exits links for players too and that could help clear the decks to make way for arrivals. So what would an XI look like if the Rangers rumours are true? We take a look, including a Manchester United star and a star who could return from Everton.

GK - Jack Butland

No change here. Injured just now but the club number one when fit.

RB - Nathan Patterson

There’s been questions over the future of captain James Tavernier in this role. Patterson has been in and out the Everton team since he left the Light Blues, and talk of a return has spawned again.

CB - Hjalmar Ekdal

Burnley defender is reportedly on the radar as he battles back from injury problems.

CB - Jonny Evans

An experienced big-name option, Clement reportedly isn’t too sure on the Man Utd man due to age. But is a name that is said to have been put to him amid several defensive injuries.

LB - Jefte

Brazilian star has arrived in the summer and is one for the future, plus the here and now.

CDM - Sasa Zdjelar

Currently in Russia with CSKA Moscow and the 29-year-old could be allowed to leave due to FIFA rules over foreign players and Russian clubs due to the war in Ukraine. It’s been rumoured that Rangers have asked about his avalibility. A CDM who could also cover at CB.

CM - Lyall Cameron

Dundee midfielder has been touted as one that Rangers want to add to their Scottish contingent. Has been described as a ‘top target’

CM - Marko Soldo

Croatian midfielder another said to be of interest in this department. Borna Barisic has reportedly put a good word in about him.

RW - Nedim Bajrami

Albanian international arrived in the summer with decent pedigree. Likely part of the long-term thinking.

ST - Hamza Igamane

The Moroccan looks like the big success story of the summer window. Turning into a real find.

Can Rangers make this deal permanent? Villarreal and West Ham United said to be sniffing around the winger who’s on loan from Wolfsburg.