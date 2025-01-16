Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The star featured for Everton, Nottingham Forest and others before a transfer move to Rangers.

A Michael Beale-era Rangers signing is set to make an exit from the club if a new suitor can be found.

Kieran Dowell started his career at Everton and promise within the Goodison Park ranks resulted in him being handed a new-three year deal in 2016. He spent time away on loan during his time at Everton, including a strong loan at Nottingham Forest where he netted 10 times with five assists in 43 games.

That form he displayed at Nottingham Forest has rarely been captured elsewhere though and he left Everton permanently in 2020 for Norwich City, joining Rangers 18 months ago. To date, Dowell has played 32 times with two goals and two assists.

Brought in under Michael Beale, both he and Rabbi Matondo have been told they are free to leave Rangers, according to the Rangers Review. It is stated “a return to England is likely for Dowell after another unfulfilling few months at Ibrox.” His last start came against Motherwell in December.

Already this window, Rangers have loaned Robbie Fraser out to Livingston and Cole McKinnon is on loan at Ayr United. Speaking recently about the decision by boss Philippe Clement to put the former Everton and Nottingham Forest man in his squad ahead of youngster Bailey Rice, former Ibrox midfielder Andy Halliday was perplexed.

The Motherwell star said: “Kieran Dowell, in the eyes of Rangers fans, does not have a future at Rangers. If he’s getting any minutes, for the most part it’s meaningless minutes. You’re giving [Bailey] a chance [instead], if they are 3-0 up against St Johnstone, he’s getting half an hour at the end of the game

“Twelve [sic, 13] games [Patterson] played, and they sold him for £12 million. You don’t need to be amazing for four or five years to get moves. Clubs just need to kind of put them in the shop window for half a season if they are doing well.”