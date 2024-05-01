The Rangers hero has been touted for a big job

A Rangers hero has been touted as the obvious replacement for Arne Slot, who is heading for Liverpool this summer.

The Dutchman is poised to leave Feyenoord in the weeks ahead and take on the lofty task of replacing Jurgen Klopp at Anfield. That will leave his soon-to-be former club in Holland needing a gaffer and they could turn to a former Dutch midfielder.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s spell as Rangers manager didn’t go quite according to plan, failing to mount a serious title challenge to Celtic in his less than a year at the helm between 2021 and 2022. He did, however, guide the club to the Europa League final and Scottish Cup glory.

He is still fondly remembered for his playing career in which he won five trophies over three years at Ibrox, including two Premiership crowns. There’s not been a return to the dugout since leaving Rangers but ex-Ibrox boss Dick Advocaat reckons he’s an ideal choice for Feyenoord.

Van Bronckhorst delivered the Eredivisie title to the Rotterdam side in the 16/17 season, managing them for four years between 2015 and 2019. Advocaat believes the former Rangers boss has the experience required to replace a boss highly coveted by Liverpool.

He told The Sun: "I would choose Giovanni van Bronckhorst to be the new manager of Feyenoord because he has the experience.

"He won five trophies in three years at the club and that's what matters. Yes, the right style of football is important but winning trophies is the most important thing and he has done that.