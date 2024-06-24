Rangers manager Philippe Clement is undergoing a major squad overhaul this summer | SNS Group

Ex Gers striker is expecting an influx of new arrivals this window but reveals why the current situation 'isn't the best recipe for success'

Kenny Miller is adamant his old club Rangers must sign up to TEN new players before the summer transfer window closes - with at least SEVEN of those needing to be regular starters.

Manager Philippe Clement admitted a big turnover of the playing squad was required towards the end of last season after seeing his team finish behind arch rival Celtic in the Scottish Premiership title race once again last term. The Ibrox side have already added four new faces, with Jefte (Fluminsense), Clinton Nsiala (AC Milan), Oscar Cortes (RC Lens) and Connor Barron (Aberdeen) all checking into the building. Further signings are expected as players reported back for pre-season training on Monday.

Former Light Blues striker Miller is predicting there will be another influx of new arrivals by the time the window is done, such is the extent of the rebuild facing the Belgian boss. And he insists Clement can’t afford to repeat any of the mistakes made by previous manager Michael Beale 12 month ago as he attempt to rectify problems with the club’s recruitment drive.

However, Miller doesn’t feel the decision to bed in a whole new team will be a guaranteed recipe for success. He told Ladbrokes 1-2-Free: “I would imagine that by the end of August, as many as 10 players could have signed for the club. I'd be very surprised if the number is lower than that. And, of that 10, there could be six or seven who are going straight into the starting line-up.

“It's not impossible, but it's certainly not the best recipe for success, when you're having to bring in a huge amount of important players who are going to come straight in and start for a title-challenging side. That's not a great position to be in. By the way, you can get it right, for sure. But Rangers need to get it right. They can't afford to have another summer like the one they had last year, in terms of the recruitment.

“They didn't have to sign that many starters last summer, but they did need to bring in attacking players who were going to come in, make a difference, and help soften the blow of losing Alfredo Morelos and Ryan Kent. Rangers never improved on those guys, in terms of their replacements. The right kind of recruitment is so important this summer... it looks like Oscar Cortes is going to be here again, which I'm quite happy about. They've signed Jefte, and Mohamed Diomande has been made permanent, so you can see where they're looking to prioritise.

“But you might lose James Tavernier. And I know people will just say Dujon Sterling will replace him, and yes, he probably will. They probably won't sign a right-back to replace James, but Dujon is a completely different player. I still think a new striker needs to be signed, and I still think a new wide player needs to come in. There's a lot of work to be done between now and the end of August, to put Rangers into a position where they're capable of challenging for the title. And that falls onto Philippe Clement's shoulders.

“Philippe's got to clean up the mistakes of last summer, while also being in a position where he can't afford to make mistakes himself. The slight concern for me is that I can't remember a summer - and I'm talking about any team, by the way - where so many starting players have needed to be signed.