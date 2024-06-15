Rangers must defeat Dundee at Ibrox on Tuesday or Celtic will be declared champions. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

The latest transfer rumours for Celtic and Rangers with the summer window now officially open.

Scotland’s Euro 2024 opener against Germany was far from the ideal way to launch their campaign as they suffered a hefty 5-1 defeat in Munich on Friday. Steve Clarke’s side were heavily criticised by pundits, despite the hosts putting in a strong display and being named one of the favourites to come away with the title this summer.

There’s still plenty of fight left in the Tartan Army though, and they are not yet out of the running. Scotland still have Switzerland and Hungary to fare against, which could see them qualify from a major tournament’s group stages for the first time in their history.

While the international action continues this weekend, the domestic transfer window is also officially open, so let’s dive into some of the latest rumours circulating for Celtic and Rangers following another competitive Scottish Premiership season.

Rangers icon drops harsh verdict on exit-linked midfielder

Despite only signing from Norwich City last summer, Rangers are already looking to potentially cash in on Kieran Dowell, who managed to make just 17 appearances across all competitions last summer due to an injury-stricken debut season in Glasgow.

A recent report from the Rangers Review says that Dowell could be passed back across the border during this transfer window and Derek Ferguson agrees that it would be the best move for all involved as the midfielder continues to struggle with his fitness.

Speaking to Ibrox News, the former Gers star delivered a firm verdict on where he stands regarding Dowell’s future and others who have not been able to impact the team.

“I’ll drive him down. Again, it’s like quite a number of them, he’s a good football player but he just cannae stay fit. We cannae be carrying passengers any more. I think that’s been a real issue, a real problem.

“He’s a midfield player, you’ve got to be able to churn out at least 25-30 games a season and he’s not been able to do that.”

Celtic handed boost on goalkeeper target

Following Joe Hart’s retirement, Celtic are hoping to quickly snatch up a new senior goalkeeper this summer. One of their leading targets has been Liverpool’s Caoimhin Kelleher but they could be priced out of a move as the Premier League side reportedly value him at £20 million.

That hasn’t stopped the Hoops exploring other options in England’s top flight, though. According to the Mirror, Newcastle United are ‘closing in’ on a move for James Trafford, who recently suffered relegation with Burnley. The shot-stopper was also cut from the England Euro 2024 squad and is now expected to undergo a medical next week with the Toon, who had ‘agreed a £15 million fee’, which could rise to £20 million.

