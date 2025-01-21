Ex-Rangers star has already sent booming Moyes verdict as former Ibrox and Liverpool ace eyed for Everton role
He’s a man who has played for Liverpool - but one former Rangers player could be on the move to the other side of Merseyside at Everton.
Charlie Adam is well remembered back in Glasgow, having come through the ranks at Rangers and winning the Scottish Cup plus the League Cup. He also was part of the team that made it all the way to the UEFA Cup final before heading to Blackpool.
His form there won him a huge move to Liverpool before further spells in English football with Stoke City and Reading, ending his career at Dundee. He has moved into coaching, first as loans manager at Burnley and most recently boss at Fleetwood Town.
Now looking for his next role, new Everton manager David Moyes has already confirmed the former Rangers and Liverpool player is on his set-piece coach radar. He said in the build-up to victory over Tottenham: “I have mentioned I would like to bring somebody in to take care of set-pieces.
“Charlie is one a few people who is getting mentioned to me. I have had a lot of people enquiring about it, a lot of very good people. I have not made a decision yet but hopefully we might get close to someone shortly.”
Adam has already sent his booming and complimentary verdict on Moyes. Speaking on the No Tippy Tappy Football Podcast this month, the former midfielder says the experienced gaffer is one person he takes plenty from. He said: “I learned a lot at Fleetwood and I’m ready to come back and see what's next.
“It may be a first-team coach, or it may be something else, but management is something I'm keen on, it has always been something I've been into. I’m speaking to different managers and different people a lot - I think that's key is that you have to speak to the people. I'm fascinated with people like Sam Allardyce and David Moyes, because of their longevity of being in the game.
“As a young coach, I think how do I stay in the game for as long as Sam, as David. These are the type of people that you have to look up to and think, how do I get there?
“I'm not afraid to pick the phone up. These people that have been there, they're willing to help you, so you've got to use it. And that's something that I'm trying to do next, speaking to the right people, and taking valuable experiences from the experienced managers."
