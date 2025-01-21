Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Rangers have reached a decision over the future of a former Hearts star as Celtic confirm plans to offload a young prospect

Rangers academy graduate Alex Lowry is on the verge of completing a permanent move away from Glasgow after an 11-year association with the club.

The Scottish Under-21 international, who made 14 senior appearances for the Light Blues under the likes of Steven Gerrard, Giovanni Van Bronckhorst and Michael Beale has not played a single first team match under current boss Philippe Clement and has failed to make the matchday squad at all this season after a loan spell in the capital with Premiership rivals Hearts.

Lowry is one of a number of youngsters at Ibrox that has been told they are surplus to requirements as he approaches the final six months of his contract.

Football Insider understands Rangers are keen to use this window to offload Lowry on a permanent basis so that they can receive a fee rather than simply allowing the youngster to leave on a free transfer in the summer.

The outlet understands high-flying League One Wycombe Wanderers have agreed an undisclosed fee to sign the versatile midfielder as the Chairboys aim to bolster their squad depth to aid their automatic promotion push in the second half of the season.

Wycombe are currently 2nd in the League One table with 54 points from 26 matches, leaving them three points clear of Wrexham as they seek a third consecutive promotion.

The Blues recently secured a 2-1 victory over Mansfield in their last game despite the departure of popular manager Matt Bloomfield to Luton Town.

Celtic reach agreement with Hearts

Scottish Premiership strugglers Hearts have signed Celtic starlet Aiden Haddow on a deal until the summer of 2026.

The Wee Jambos confirmed the move to bring in the central midfielder on Monday evening as they aim to bolster their development squad.

Haddow, who failed to make a first-team breakthrough for Celtic, has impressed at reserve level and has been highlighted for his immense technical qualities and his composure in possession. He has played two teams in the UEFA Youth League this term and has shown signs of potential in the Lowland League.

However, he was not viewed as a long-term part of Brendan Rodgers’ plans for the club and was out of contract at Celtic in the summer.

Haddow will link-up with the Hearts B-team squad in the first instance, where he has had plenty of Lowland League experience with the Hoops.

Jambos boss Neil Critchley will then look to assess the youngsters progress before eventually easing him into the first team in the months to come.