Yusuf Kabadayi of FC Schalke 04 celebrates scoring his team's second goal against FC St. Pauli | Getty Images

Rangers have been linked with making a transfer move for the star.

Abdallah Sima is back at Brighton - and Yusuf Kabadayi has been tipped as an ideal replacement.

The winger spent last season at Schalke 04 on loan from Bayern Munich, and reports have suggested that a fee has been agreed to bring Kabadayi to Glasgow. Already this summer, Jefte, Oscar Cortes and Clinton Nsiala have linked up with Rangers boss Philippe Clement.

A rebuild is underway at Ibrox and one player missing from last season is Abdallah Sima. Despite injury, he scored 16 times on loan from Brighton, with five goals in 26 appearances what Kabadayi put up for Schalke in the second tier.

It’s his only senior experience in the game but former Ibrox midfielder Derek Ferguson reckons the 20-year-old from Bayern is worth getting after. Speaking on what he’s heard about him, Ferguson told Ibrox News: “I don’t think Schalke had a great season but the boy performed pretty well.

“Again I think we’re talking about pace and power, and he’s at Bayern. Like Nsiala, you’re not at these clubs like AC Milan and Bayern Munich if you’re not a very good football player.

“So if there’s a deal to be done there you get him in. Left side as well. I think he can play a number of positions up top. He’s got a wee eye for goal as well that I’ve heard. A six foot-plus wide man, when he’s been described to me he seems a little bit like Sima.