A Rangers hero who now works as an agent has slammed the Premiership club.

A Rangers hero has slammed how the club have gone about one aspect in recent seasons - as he shares what he has heard about the proposed 49ers Enterprises takeover.

Sky Sports have reported that a deal for Rangers to be taken over by the US investors has been agreed in principle. The conversations have been on the go since October and confidence is booming on both sides of the negotiating table that a deal will be done ahead of season 2025/26.

Club legend Barry Ferguson is currently in caretaker charge until the end of the season amid the takeover noise. He replaced Philippe Clement in the dugout after the Belgian was sacked but his return to Ibrox on Saturday went awry as Motherwell won 2-1 in the Premiership.

Moore on Rangers takeover chances

Amid all that, former defender Moore who became a hero with six titles says he’s been told details on a similar line to the reporting, as he provided an extra layer of credibility to the fact an Ibrox revolution looks truly on the cards. He told Go Radio: “The reports that have come out are things I've heard over the last few weeks that it was definitely heading in this direction. I think it's an exciting direction for Rangers Football Club. I think that new investment was certainly required.

“Listen, it's not going to fix everything overnight, and that's important because I think that people think new owners, money solves everything. There's still obviously a lot that needs to be done at the football club to enable the club to finally start to grow again, in my opinion. But in terms of investment from the 49ers enterprise, I think it's a great step forward for the football club.”

Rangers appalling recruitment

Moore knows what it takes to work in player recruitment as he works as an agent in the game. He says that the players on the whole Rangers have signed have not been good enough and there need to be more looked at in terms of the profile of star the club are signing.

He added: “Barry's going to try and do his absolute best with his coaching staff to steer the club to the end of the season. But there's a lot of players, for me, that you've got to be saying when they're going away in the summer, by the way, have a chat with your agent and see if you can find yourself a new home because there needs to be huge changes. You touch on money, you can't just go and spend money, financial fair play.

“But recruitment has been absolutely shocking. It has, it has. And I think that again, people get too caught up in what a player can do, left foot, right foot, this, that. The biggest test and the biggest profile, the character is the most important thing. A strong character, someone that's willing to fight. The other things you can do, they're the basic parts of being a footballer.”