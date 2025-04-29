Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The reaction from Celtic’s title triumph and the latest on Rangers’ summer rebuild

Celtic have been crowned champions of Scottish football once again after thrashing Dundee United 5-0 in a one-sided contest at Tannadice. It marks Celtic’s fourth consecutive league title and their 13th triumph in 14 years in what has truly been a dominant period for The Bhoys.

Celtic have won the league title a record-breaking 55 times and produced a performance worth of champions as Nicolas Kuhn and Adam Idah both bagged doubles with Ryan Strain also inadvertently putting the ball into his own net.

Watching on with great envy were the club’s bitter rivals Rangers, who continued to underwhelm supporters as they failed to capitalise on their lead on two occasions during a 2-2 draw against St Mirren in Paisley.

Overall, it’s been a season to remember for Celtic with a treble firmly in their sights, and a season most Light Blues fans will look to put behind them as they look forward to a summer of change with a new manager and most likely new ownership as an announcement continues to get closer.

Six Celtic stars miss out on Scottish Premiership winners' medal

Celtic were in party mode this weekend as they celebrated yet another Premiership title. It’s something that many stars will hope to add to their illustrious trophy cabinet while newer recruits such as Arne Engels are getting their hands on the historic trophy for the first time.

However, six first team players will not get the honour of receiving a winners medal after failing to meet the SPFL quota of playing in 10 league games. Those missing out include backup goalkeeper Viljami Sinisalo as he will only play a maximum of eight league games along with Maik Nawrocki, Johnny Kenny, Odin Thiago Holm, Stephen Welsh and Luis Palma, with the latter still receiving one winners medal after winning the league out on loan in Greece with Olympiacos.

Here’s a full list of stars that will receive a winners medal, including Kyogo, who qualifies despite departing in January.

Kasper Schmeichel, Alistair Johnston, Anthony Ralston, Greg Taylor, Jeffrey Schlupp, Alex Valle* , Cameron Carter-Vickers, Auston Trusty, Liam Scales, Arne Engels, Callum McGregor, Reo Hatate, Luke McCowan, Paulo Bernardo, James Forrest, Jota, Nicolas Kuhn, Yang, Adam Idah, Daizen Maeda, Kyogo*.

Craig Moore predicts huge Rangers clearout

Former Rangers and Newcastle United defender Craig Moore has brutally claimed that he would only keep one player from the current crop of stars at Ibrox this summer and claimed that the rest should all be for sale if the price is right.

The Australian was speaking on the Go Radio Football Show, when he reflected on what has ultimately been a dire campaign. He said: “Everyone is for sale. Absolutely. The one where I go, I want to hang on, I want to see a little bit more and again, just because of his age and because of the rawness about him, but the quality, (Hamza) Igamane. The rest, fill your boots. If the right offer comes in, no problem, you can move on.”

Moore went on to sing the praises of Moroccan Igamane, who has shown glimpses of quality throughout his debut season despite not being the finished product.

“Yeah. I think with Igamane the feeling you get about him is that there have been flashes of brilliance from him in his time.

“And maybe if you can develop him and maybe shave off some of the rough edges, Andy, there’s a bit of success on the pitch with him, but also there’s a big profit down the line potentially in Igamani.Because I think already there have been little nibbles from around Europe about possibly taking him on.”