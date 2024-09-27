Rangers players celebrate with fans after the second goal scored by Ross McCausland (right) in a 2-0 Europa League win over Malmo in Sweden

A former Premier League player noticed something with a Celtic theme in Rangers’ big win.

It may have been a Rangers night to savour - but a former Premier League defender spotted Celtic mentions that show the Ibrox club exactly where they are.

Philippe Clement’s men enjoyed a 2-0 success in Sweden against Malmo on Thursday night. Goals from Nedim Bajrami and Ross McCausland sealed a comfortable victory that gets their league phase campaign in the Europa League off to a perfect start.

Having endured a 3-0 pasting off Celtic this season though, and finding themselves five points behind in the Premiership after losing the league title race again last season, Gary Breen noticed questions fielded to those in the Rangers camp post-game all had mentions of the champions.

A former Premier League defender at Coventry City, West Ham and Sunderland, Breen reckons it shows Rangers the gap they have to close. He said: "Even the question from the reporter after the game was on Celtic.

“So it’s a constant reminder of how far behind the are of them. But, they can only deal with what is in front of them and I thought they acquitted themselves well tonight."

Ibrox hero Kris Boyd was in a far more buoyant mood though about the win. He added to Sky: "It's the first time Rangers have beaten Swedish side and it was comfortable enough. I think the only worry for Philippe Clement would be that he would want that ruthlessness in front of goal.

"The further on you go in this competition you are going to have to take your chance. I am going to say something, it's cheaper to book up for Bilbao now rather than wait until closer to May. That's where the final is, and Rangers are on their way."