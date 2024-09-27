Rangers manager Philippe Clement | SNS Group

Rangers are looking to push on from their latest Europa League win this week.

Rangers banked a key win in the Europa League on Thursday as they recorded a first-ever victory in Sweden. Philippe Clement’s side travelled to the Eleda Stadion to take on Allsvenskan champions Malmö and came away with a hard-fought 2-0 win.

Nedim Bajrami scored his first goal for the club in dream fashion, finding the back of the net inside 60 seconds. After some missed chances and periods of no action at either end, Ross McCausland finally put the game to bed late on in the second half to mark a strong European return for Rangers.

Clement said the match ‘could have been perfection’ if his side had capitalised on their opportunities early on ‘like the deserved’. But regardless of the missed goals, Rangers return to Glasgow with a strong win under their belts.

Following the match, Robin Pröpper spoke about his new side’s performance and paid compliment to fellow summer signing Neraysho Kasanwirjo. Both started the match against Malmö across the backline and played the full 90 minutes in Sweden.

Speaking to The Rangers Review, Pröpper was asked about playing alongside Kasanwirjo, a player he has come up against during their time in the Netherlands together.

“He can play in different positions, he’s a really good player. I know him from a lot of games in Holland and we also have so many good players to play with and I think that’s the best part of Rangers. We have to be on top of each other to improve and Nana [Kasanwirjo] did really well today.”

Pröpper signed for Rangers from FC Twente last month while Kasanwirjo joined the ranks in a deadline day loan switch from Feyenoord. Both players have spent the majority of their careers in the Eredivisie or Eerste Divisie, so have come up against each other over the years.

Pröpper has slotted straight into a regular role under Clement since his arrival, while Kasanwirjo, who can comfortably play at centre-back, left-back and right-back, earned his first start after a cameo appearance against Dundee in the Scottish League Cup.