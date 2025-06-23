He was recently at Arsenal and is making in excess of six figures each week at his current club.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A £100k a week star has been linked with a transfer to Rangers - as the former Arsenal man is backed as a West Ham United option.

Aaron Ramsdale faces life in the Championship this season with Southampton unless he can secure a move. With his massive wages to consider, the Saints are said to be willing to let him go out on loan. talkSPORT state “Galatasaray and Rangers are among the clubs credited with an interest in Ramsdale, who is Southampton's top earner on wages in excess of £100,000 a week.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The World Cup next year is firmly on the mind of Ramsdale, who wants to play at the highest level possible to help achieve his goal. Form at Sheffield United sparked a three year stay at Arsenal before moving on to Southampton in 2024, and when clubs Ramsdale could go to were put towards talkSPORT pundit Troy Deeney, he backed Rangers plus West Ham United as two good destinations.

Aaron Ramsdale to Rangers latest

He said: “When he was at Arsenal it was labelled that he wasn't good enough with his feet. He has kind of taken that on as a point now to prove he is good enough with his feet. I'd like him to go somewhere a bit stable, solid and perform on a consistent basis. I would love to see him at someone like West Ham you know.

“I think he'd be really good at West Ham. But I think Rangers makes sense obviously with Russell Martin there and someone they both know. It is a huge club as well. For him, it will be a case of trying to go there ahead of the World Cup.”

Lukasz Fabianski is on his way out of the West Ham United goalkeeping department, which has also included ex Rangers stopper Wes Foderingham and Alphonse Areola. Rangers meanwhile had Jack Butland dropped towards the end of last season in favour of Liam Kelly, and new head coach Russell Martin signed Ramsdale while at Southampton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What Aaron Ramsdale said about Russell Martin at Southampton

Ramsdale said upon signing for the now Rangers head coach: “I’m absolutely delighted. The way the manager wants to play, the way he was when I spoke to him, he was just full of so much enthusiasm. I’d never met him before, but he made me feel about eight feet tall, which is just what you want.

“Coming back down to the south coast as well for me and my family, it would be an easier transition than most, so I feel like I can hit the ground running. I’m looking forward to this year, just getting back to what I do best and having a big smile on my face while doing it here.”

Rangers are currently getting back into pre season ahead of their Champions League second round qualifier against Panathinaikos. An EGM is also being held on Monday that is heralding in new owners, 49ers Enterprises and US health insurance tycoon Andrew Cavenagh.