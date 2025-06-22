The latest transfer news headlines surrounding Rangers and Celtic on Monday morning

Rangers and Celtic are both closing in on new signings ahead of the new season as both sides prepare to return for pre-season training next week.

Meanwhile, Celtic have had a quiet time of it when it comes to the transfer rumour mill but the noise is starting to ramp up with two deals expected to be confirmed imminently. Here are some of the latest headlines when it comes to both sides of the Old Firm.

Ianis Hagi told move to Euro club is 'step back' from Rangers

Ianis Hagi has been warned that joining Legia Warsaw would be a step back from Rangers after confirming he is in discussions over a shock move to the Polish side.

The former Light Blues playmaker has yet to find a new club after leaving Ibrox upon the expiry of his contract earlier this summer. He was linked with moves to Genoa in Italy and Borussia Monchengladbach in Germany and was even offered a deal by Romanian outfit FCSB.

However, Hagi made it clear he wasn’t interested in moving back to his homeland and has now been handed the chance to link up with his old manager Edi Iordanescu, who is now in charge of Legia.

However, Ciprian Marica, a former Romanian international who played for Stuttgart and Shakhtar Donetsk, has his reservations about the move.

Marica said via sport.ro: “I don't know if Legia is a step back for Hagi, but sometimes you have to take a step back to gain momentum and move on. Ianis needs to play, he's a player who has suffered a lot due to injuries. He needs a club that supports him and a coach who stands behind him.”

Hagi, who has been plagued by injuries in recent years, has addressed his future after leaving Ibrox. He admitted: “I haven't made any decisions yet. Discussions are ongoing with Legia Warsaw and other clubs, too. I don't want to rush, because I want to be careful when making a decision.

"I hope to start the next season right and find the club and manager with whom I can continue to develop and play to my maximum ability. I am aware of what I can do on the pitch and my potential for growth. I still have a lot to learn, I have not yet reached my maximum level.

“I feel very good from a medical point of view. I recovered from the small injury I had. I am already training fully. I am healthy and I can't wait to start the next season.”

Ex Celtic coach suddenly quits League of Ireland champions

Former Celtic coach Damien Duff is stepping down as manager of League of Ireland Premier Division champions Shelbourne with immediate effect, the club have announced.

Examiner Sport claim the Irishman informed his players of the development on Sunday morning, just 24 hours before a league clash with Waterford later today.

Shelbourne, who also have a Champions League qualifier against Northern Irish outfit Linfield on the horizon, have said they “regretfully wish” to announce the departure of Duff as first-team manager.

The statement added: “While all at Shelbourne FC are deeply saddened by Damien’s decision, we fully respect that he feels this is the right choice for him at this time. During his four extraordinary years at Tolk Park, Damien transformed Shelbourne Football Club both on and off the pitch.

“The club wishes Damien and his family every happiness and success in the future. His impact on Shelbourne FC was transformational. He will always be one of our own, and we are eternally grateful for the indelible mark he has left on our club.”

Duff leaves the club after delivering their first league title since 2006.