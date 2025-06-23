There is said to be transfer interest from Wolves and Aston Villa in the midfielder.

Wolves are the latest side to insert themselves into the battle for an in demand Rangers star.

Russell Martin’s side return for pre season this week with their Champions League qualifier against Panathinaikos taking place next month. The club will also hold its EGM on Monday to fully usher in the era of new ownership under 49ers Enterprises and US health insurance tycoon Andrew Cavenagh.

One player the club will be keen to build around is Nico Raskin, who has attracted interest off his performances at Ibrox and now with the Belgian national team. Aston Villa plus sides in Italy have been strongly linked and now the Daily Record has thrown another Premier League side into the mix, Wolves.

What Wolves could do to stop Aston Villa signing Rangers star

It’s claimed the Molineux club have been monitoring him for 18 months and their interest stands even with a change in management structure. Amid the lingering Aston Villa interest, it’s stated “Aston Villa have been linked with a possible big money offer for the midfielder this summer but Wolves are unlikely to allow their Midlands rivals to get the jump on them after keeping tabs on Raskin for so long.”

The report adds: “The Premier League outfit have been closely tracking Raskin’s progress at Ibrox for more than 18 months and that the player’s advisers have been aware of the interest from the start. Raskin’s name remains high on a list of possible transfer targets this summer despite a major recent overhaul of the management structure at Molineux.

“Former Everton defender Matt Jackson, who was part of the former regime, has been promoted to a new position as director of player recruitment and development. It’s understood Jackson also believes Raskin is ready to make the step up to England’s top flight. Recently appointed sporting director Kevin Thelwell is believed to be preparing a bumper new wage packet in the hope of extending Raskin’s current deal but Rangers may have to consider offers if the player chooses not to put pen to paper.”

What former Rangers boss said about Nico Raskin

It comes after recent comments by ex Rangers manager Philippe Clement, who worked with Raskin at Ibrox, backing him for a move to the Premier League outside the top six clubs. He said in the Scottish Sun: I think he's ready. I'm convinced Nico would fit perfectly in the Premier League.

"I'm not saying he would be in a top six team now. But just below that, so he can calmly adapt to the level. Make no mistake: Nico has a lot of room to grow. He has to make the right choice now. And if he leaves and gets enough playing time at his new club, he will only get better. I would put my hand in the fire for that. He’s a character. I worked with him intensively for a year at Rangers. Nico wants to know everything, gets into discussions and has his own opinion. But if you communicate and argue clearly, there’s no problem at all.”