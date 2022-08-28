The latest Rangers and Celtic news and rumours on Sunday.

Rangers and Celtic both still have the opportunity to bring in some more players before the end of the transfer window.

The Glasgow pair will be battling it out for the Scottish Premiership title this term.

They will also both be playing in the Champions League.

Here is a look at the latest news regarding both teams...

Raskin latest

Rangers have been linked with a move for Standard Liege’s Nicolas Raskin before the deadline.

The midfielder has been a hit in the Belgian top flight over recent years.

According to a report by the 4th Official, the Gers are set for a new round of ‘talks’ to try and bring his price tag down.

Defender to leave?

Defender Mateusz Zukowski is reportedly closing in on a departure from Ibrox.

The right-back only made the move to Scotland in January from Lechia Gdańsk.

However, he is now apparently heading back to Poland on loan with Lech Poznan, according to a report by Interia Sport.

Players could leave Celtic

Ange Postecoglou hasn’t ruled out players leaving Celtic before the end of the window.

The Hoops have a decision to make on the futures of a few players currently in their squad.

Their boss has said, as per a report by Glasgow Live:

“There’s the possibility of a couple of outgoings. And that could give us the opportunity to bring another one in. But there’s nothing fixed.

“If the right opportunity came along, we might add one more. If we don’t - I’m happy with the business we’ve done.”

Defender coy on future

Liam Scales isn’t thinking too much about his long-term future.

He was given the green light to leave Celtic Park on loan for this campaign earlier this summer.

The centre-back joined Aberdeen and has admitted he doesn’t know what will happen down the line, as per the Herald:

“At the end of the day it’s not been put in my hands so it’s not worth thinking about yet.

“I know I’m here for the season and at the moment I’m just taking it week by week, trying to make a good impression on everyone.