Domestic football has returned and both Rangers and Celtic secured wins in their latest Scottish Premiership outings. However, all eyes are now on the looming Old Firm derby, which could well decide who will lift this season's trophy.

Rangers have a golden opportunity to put one hand on the title this weekend as a win would take them two points clear of Celtic, with their game in-hand still to be played as well.

As we await the clash at Ibrox, let's take a look at some of the latest headlines on the transfer rumour mill for the two Glasgow giants.

Rangers to push for 'cut price' move for £35m star

Rangers are looking to make Fábio Silva's loan move to Ibrox permanent this summer and will soon be 'making contact' with his parent club Wolves to try and finalise a deal. That's according to Football Insider, claiming that the Gers are 'keen' to bring the Portuguese forward in full-time but they will 'not be able to sanction a mega-money move'.

Instead, Philippe Clement's side are set to enquire about a 'possible cut price move' for Silva, as Wolves are in need of balancing their books in order to keep in line with Premier League Financial Fair Play guidelines.

Silva signed for the West Midlands outfit in 2020 for a then-record transfer fee of £35 million. However, since his arrival he has struggled to make a major impact and has been out on loan twice in the last two seasons. The 21-year-old has contributed four goals since he joined Rangers in January. His current Transfermarkt value is €13 million (£11m) so the club will no doubt be looking to land a deal somewhere between that and the figure Wolves initially paid for him.

Celtic await decision on potential summer signing

Celtic are also looking to make a winter loan signing permanent at the end of the season. The Hoops brought in Adam Idah in January from Norwich City and according to a report from Football Scotland, the Canaries are waiting to see how their own loan signings fare before they make a decision on a potential sale.

Norwich signed Sydney van Hooijdonk from Bologna until the end of the campaign and they are reportedly waiting for him to prove his worth before they decide on whether to cash in on Idah or not. The Dutchman is yet to score in his 11 appearances so far, and has provided just one assist since arriving at Carrow Road. Norwich are also holding out to discover their promotion fate, as they are currently sixth in the EFL Championship and in strong contention to compete in the play-offs.