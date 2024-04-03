An Aberdeen star has been touted for Rangers and Celtic.

Rangers and Celtic have been told Connor Barron is an ideal way to make their Scottish quotas.

The midfielder is out of contract at Aberdeen this summer and is a prime candidate for a transfer move unless he signs a new deal. Both clubs have to hit a certain amount of Scottish players to fill out their European squads for next term's endeavours, with Rangers and Celtic hoping that is in the Champions League.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Academy stars like Daniel Kelly and Bailey Rice can fill the void, but Rangers boss Philippe Clement has previously hinted the only other way is to buy talent. A dynamic, tireless box-to-box midfielder, Barron would add energy and work rate to the midfield. So far this season, the 21-year-old has featured in 22 Scottish Premiership games for the Dons, scoring a single goal and racking up a pair of assists along the way.

Speaking on Barron to the Go Radio Football Show, Falkirk captain Stephen McGinn believes Barron could be a problem solver for both. He said on the Aberdeen midfielder: "He’s [available on] a free transfer in the summer, a really talented player.

"I watched him last week for the [Scotland] Under-21s. I can’t see him getting into the Celtic or Rangers midfield at this time. The reason he would appeal to me if I was Celtic or Rangers is the quota for [him] being Scottish. He’s young, a very talented kid, he’s a free transfer, he ticks a lot of boxes, but I just couldn’t see him at this moment of time getting a game for Celtic or Rangers.