'Unacceptable display' by Celtic fan group could see Premiership club impose ban

Livingston have released a statement following last weekend's match with Celtic in which the club highlighted what it described as 'wholly and utterly unacceptable' incidents on the day.

The West Lothian club have said they may consider imposing a ban on 'banners and flags' insides the Tony Macaroni Arena after Celtic supporters were able to display banners against their wishes. The statement confirmed that Livingston were in 'full discussions' which are ongoing with 'external partners who were working at the stadium on Sunday to find out why a number of these incidents were allowed to happen.'

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The statement, which can be read in full on Livingston's official club website, said: "There were a number of issues which arose before and during Sunday’s match with Celtic which we, as a club, feel we need to address. Prior to this fixture, a visiting supporters group called 'The Green Brigade', via the Celtic SLO, requested a Tifo display in all three stands allocated to the Celtic support and to have a banner displayed along the front of the East Stand. The banner was to read 'You Play for Us and We’ll Sing for You'. This request was refused and instead, permission was granted for a Tifo and banner display in the South Stand only.

"This matter was discussed at the pre-match meeting, held in the week leading up to the match, where representatives from the club, Celtic FC, Amberstone (our steward company) and a delegate from the SPFL were all present. The agreement for a Tifo and banner display in the South Stand was understood by all in attendance.

"On match-day around an hour prior to kick off, a further request for a Tifo display in all three stands was requested by the same visiting supporters group and was again refused. Against the instruction of the club and police, the banner was allowed into the ground, unchecked, through an emergency gate that was opened due to safety concerns. The banner was then displayed along the front of the East Stand – again, against the agreed procedure.

"It was then deemed that this banner and the Tifo display would be allowed to continue on the grounds of public safety for those in the ground and to prevent further disorder that may have delayed the kick off or jeopardised the game going ahead.At the start of second half a further unapproved banner was then unfurled. The banner itself wasn’t an issue as such however, again, visiting supporters were permitted access trackside to display the banner which is wholly and utterly unacceptable.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad