Here's how we think the Royal Blues will set up at Ibrox

As Russell Martin prepares for Rangers’ first Europa League match against the Belgian outfit, the Rangers boss has a few selection headaches.

Off the back of a good performance against Hibs, Martin will be hoping this match can be a turning point for his side, after a disastrous start to the season. Goals from Nico Raskin and Bojan Miovski were enough to see the Gers through to the semi-finals.

It was Raskin’s first start since last month as the Belgium International fell out of favour with Martin after an ongoing feud. However, the midfielder was Man of the Match against Hibs and is set to start again on Thursday night.

Notable omissions from our predicted lineup include Youssef Chermiti and Mikey Moore. Despite his £10m pricetag, Chermiti appears to be below Miovski in the selection pecking order, while Moore has struggled with form of late and needs a rest.

Here’s a look at what we think the Rangers starting XI against Genk will look like in their Europa League fixture using the 4-3-3 formation:

GK - Jack Butland

Off the back of a clean sheet, the Rangers stopper keeps his place in the team. The last time he played Belgian opposition he made 10 saves against Brugge, preventing the game from getting into cricket score territory.

RB - James Tavernier

With Max Aarons suspended the captain’s place in the team is back to being nailed on. He’s produced iconic performances countless times for Rangers in the Europa League.

CB - John Souttar

Like the rest of the team, he hasn’t been at his best so far this season, but still remains the best centre back at the club. However, the Scotland International could struggle with the pace Genk possess in the final third.

CB - Derek Cornelius

He had a few shaky moments but looked solid enough on his debut against Hibs once he got settled. With the inconsistency of Nasser Djiga, the Canadian International could be the man to partner Souttar for the rest of the season.

LB - Jayden Meghoma

A great find in the transfer window as a replacement for Jefte. The 19-year old Brentford loanee still has a lot to learn but has looked solid enough so far.

CM - Nico Raskin

As the managerial beef appears to be suitably squashed, he has to be the first name on the team sheet from now on. The Belgian midfielder was head and shoulders above everyone else on the park against Hibs.

CM - Mohamed Diomande

With a card happy referee for the Genk clash, the Ivorian is a certainty to get booked. That being said, after a shaky start he has started to look more like himself again since the Old Firm.

CM - Thelo Aasgaard

Rangers fans will be hoping he can transfer his goals tally on the International stage to the Europa League stage. The Norwegian has shown glimpses but is yet to put in a standout performance at Ibrox.

RW - Oliver Antman

Set to start for the first time in four games, the Finn almost scored a wondergoal against Hibs after a mazy run. However, his shot went just wide of the post.

LW - Djeidi Gassama

Perhaps the pick of the new additions, when he cuts inside on his right foot the opposition defence know they’re in trouble. The French winger has excelled in Europe so far for Rangers, playing against more open defences.

ST - Bojan Miovski

Set to start over Chermiti for the third game in a row, now that he has the first-goal monkey off his back Martin will be hoping he can add to that against Genk. In a match that will be more open, the North Macedonian will be hoping for a bit more service from his teammates on Thursday night.