Rangers face Genk in their first Europa League game on Thursday night.

Russell Martin has revealed two Rangers stars won’t be in competitive action anytime soon through injury - as he talks how the likes of his former Leeds United star and Wolves loanee are adjusting to Ibrox.

The Light Blues begin their league phase campaign in the Europa League at home to Genk on Thursday night. Head coach Martin watched fans launch protests against him at Saturday’s clash with Hibs, but a 2-0 Premier Sports Cup quarter-final success has put the pressure dial down slightly for now.

Amid a lamented start to the season, one area that has been criticised has been recruitment. The likes of Wolves loanee Nasser Djiga and Bournemouth loanee Max Aarons have been dropped to the bench amid a string of poor performances while after winning the Championship at Leeds United, Joe Rothwell has struggled in blue. Martin says the intense nature of Ibrox is something new that is currently surrounding them and others.

Russell Martin on Rangers signings

He said: “I think we haven't seen the best of a lot of players yet, so as I said, they're coming into an environment that's unique and different for them. We have so many young guys, but I think even someone so experienced like Joe, there's so much into it. He has young children, they have to find new schools, he has a partner that has to move again, then he comes in with a coach and stuff that he knows and there's a lot of trust between us and him, which is why he's here.

“But then a really unique environment, so many games so quickly and probably been more intense than he ever thought it would be. The same for Max, same for Nasser, all these guys that are getting used to it and coming into a new group with everything that comes with that and then the games come taking faster and the level of scrutiny is like nothing else in football. So I think they're adapting to it, I think they are and I think it's good for them.

“Like I said, I think if you can find a way to thrive in that environment and with that pressure, then it's brilliant for you and I think he'll do that. I think he's shown in glimpses that a player can be in that with all of them really, it's finding a level of consistency and as one of the older players he probably feels a bit of weight to try and help the young ones but he'll be a really good player for this club and I'm convinced he will do well and the last couple of times he's been on a pitch will be good for him.”

Rangers injury update

On the injury front, Rothwell is back in the squad to face Genk, but Rabbi Matondo and Dujon Sterling will not be seen for some time amid their long-ter issues. Martin added: “Joe Rothwell will be back in the squad, which is good for us because he probably actually was the best he played when he came on the pitch and then obviously he had to come off but he injected some thrust for us in the week before in the game.

“Lyall Cameron will probably be next week, I think he's doing really well but he had a little setback but nothing major so he'll be next week and then Dujon]and Rabbi are coming on really nicely so there's obviously long-term injuries, both back out on the grass regularly now.

“It's going to take some time for them to build up fitness and adapt again to that back in training so they won't be involved any time soon but hopefully they'll keep building every day. They have brilliant attitudes and they're really good characters, good teammates, so I look forward to hopefully welcoming them back into the squad at some point but it won't be soon.”