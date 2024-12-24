Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The six-time Scotland international is reportedly closing in on a return to management

Former Rangers ace Ian Murray has emerged as a leading contender to become the next manager of Scottish Championship side Dunfermline Athletic.

Murray, who racked up over 250 appearances for Hibs throughout his playing days, is believed to be interested in replacing another ex-Hibee following James McPake’s sacking by the Pars yesterday, according to reports from Edinburgh Evening News.

McPake was relieved of his duties after Dunfermline suffered back to back defeats to Raith Rovers and Greenock Morton. He leaves the Pars ninth in the league table, winning 50 of 113 games in a two-year-stint which notably saw the club win promotion from League One in 2022/23.

In a statement on the club website, Dunfermline paid tribute to the gaffer and assistant Dave Mackay, but insisted they wanted a new name in to help facilitate change in the January transfer window.

The statement reads: "The management duo made a great impact on arrival at the club, leading us to the League One title during a record-breaking season in 2022-23. However, this season has proven challenging - and the club board felt the need to make a change as we head into January."

Murray, has been out of work since August when he surprisingly became the first managerial casualty of the season after an opening day defeat to Airdrieonians.

The 43-year-old, who also enjoyed managerial stints at Dumbarton, St Mirren and Airdrie, led Raith Rovers to an impressive second place finish last season before falling short against Ross County over two legs in the play-offs.

His dismissal came as a shock to many football experts, who had lauded Murray for his performance in challenging big-spending champions Dundee United throughout last season’s Championship title race.

In a recent interview, Murray said: "I wasn’t expecting it. It was a less than three-minute phone conversation. I was told they wanted to go in a different direction.

“They felt that they had regressed in recent months, and they were going to terminate my contract. And that was the end of the conversation. I felt I had enough credit in the bank to at least have had a conversation before a decision was made where we could maybe sit down around a table, shake hands even and walk away.

"I’m like any manager, I am open to any offer. It’s sad when someone loses their job but that’s the nature of the business that we are in. Unfortunately, you are always waiting for someone to leave, and you might have an opportunity.

"There will be more when the domino effect kicks in, which I probably started this season. You have to be ready, and I am ready.”