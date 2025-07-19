A roundup of the latest Celtic and Rangers transfer rumours from this week.

Celtic are expected to part ways with more players this summer on both permanent and loan deals as they continue to navigate the transfer window ahead of their title-defending season.

Rangers are also expected to continue their busy window so far as they eye more new additions to their squad. However, links to a shock return for a former player have been shut down in the latest round of transfer stories this week, so we’ve taken a closer look at some of the latest on the rumour mill.

Ianis Hagi has ‘firmly’ closed the door on Rangers

Ianis Hagi had been linked with a surprise return to Rangers this summer, despite him being released by the club following the expiration of his contract.

The Romanian international is still currently a free agent and speculation is surrounding his next move. In some shock updates, Hagi had been linked with a return to Ibrox but those rumours have been firmly shut down by his father, Gheorghe Hagi, who says that part of his son’s career is now well and truly behind him.

“I read that Ianis is returning to Rangers. Let's all be serious about this. He's gone there, he's closed that chapter in his career, he's closed it firmly,” Romania icon and former Real Madrid and Barcelona star Gheorghe said, via The Herald.

“He did very well at Rangers. Don't forget that. He is a Romanian player who succeeded in an important country at a very big club. There's a lot of speculation, it's normal there is talk because he's a free agent.

“Ianis, from a young age, was raised to make decisions. He was raised to have a personality and make his own mind up. He will decide where he wants to go and even if we do consult and talk, the decision is 100 per cent his alone.”

Celtic ace is ‘looking for a new club’

Celtic have offset several senior players already this window and others are expected to follow between now and the deadline. Brendan Rodgers has addressed the future of some exit-linked aces, including out of favour Hyeok-kyu Kwon.

The midfielder spent last season out on loan with Hibs and Brendan Rodgers has confirmed he is now looking for another club due to level of competition he is up against for regular minutes.

The manager discussed the situation with some of his players and confirmed that Luis Palma is expected to be loaned out, while Kwon has essentially been given the green light to pursue a move elsewhere.

“Kwon is in a difficult position with the competition there so he’s obviously looking for a club,” Rodgers revealed, via Record Sport.

He also confirmed that Yang Hyun-jun has been the subject of interest from rival clubs as well, despite being a ‘good squad player’ for the Hoops.

