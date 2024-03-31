The current and only focus for Rangers will be on seeing off Old Firm rivals Celtic and clinching the Premiership title for the first time in three years.

Philippe Clement's men were in fine form on Saturday as they saw off Hibernian at Ibrox to send another warning sign across Glasgow. Goals from James Tavernier, Cyriel Dessers and Rabbi Matondo helped Rangers move on from the shock 2-1 defeat they suffered at Motherwell prior to the international and returned them to the form they have shown ever since Clement was named as successor to Michael Beale earlier this season.

There is no doubt the former Belgium international has made a significant impact since his appointment and no matter what happens between now and the end of the season, he will hope to continue building on the foundations of what he has put in place during the summer transfer window.

But how could the window play out for Rangers? We fire up FM24 to see how the world's most popular managerial simulation predicts Clement will act during the close-season.

1 . OUT: Scott Wright (to Hibs) Wright was allowed to depart to Hibs in a £1m deal. Photo: Rob Casey - SNS Group

2 . IN: Mohamed Diomande (from Nordjaelland) The Rangers loan star completed a £4.5m permanent move to Ibrox.

3 . OUT: Ross McCausland (to Sunderland) The youngster made a season-long loan switch to the English Championship club.

4 . IN: Juan Cuadrado (free transfer) The Colombian veteran joined Rangers on a free transfer following his departure from Serie A giants Inter. Photo: MARCO BERTORELLO