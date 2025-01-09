Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Ibrox technical director Nils Koppen believes the 6ft 2in defender fits into the Hamza Igamane model of recruiting young players

Rangers have been linked with a move for Jamaica international Richard King to help ease their current central defensive injury crisis, according to reports.

The 23-year-old, who currently plays for Jamaican Premier League champions Cavalier, had a recent loan spell in Europe with Icelandic side IBV Vestmannaeyjar in 2023 and has earned 22 caps by the Reggae Boyz.

Standing at 6ft 2in, King was a reported target for English top-flight clubs last year with West Ham, Aston Villa, Newcastle and Brighton, all said to have sent scouts to watch the centre-back.

Jose Cordoba #3 of Panama and Richard King #5 of Jamaica | Getty Images

And according to the Daily Record, Gers technical director Nils Koppen is weighing up a move for a player who fits the Hamza Igamane model of signing young players who can bring success and be sold for future profit.

Gers manager Philippe Clement has major problems in defence and is in urgent need of reinforcements this month with John Souttar, Leon Balogun, Neraysho Kasanwirjo and Dujon Sterling all injured. Ben Davies is currently on loan at Birmingham City and Robin Propper is facing an imminent suspension, meaning the Belgian has only two options left to turn to - Leon King and Clinton Nsiala.

The Light Blues are active in the transfer window for both the short and long term, with a move for Manchester United veteran Jonny Evans and ex-Rangers ace Nikola Katic already been mooted. But neither of those align to the club’s current direction of casting their net wide in a bid to unearth new talent in untapped markets.

Moroccan striker Igamane is a prime example after he was snapped up from FAR Rabat in the summer and is now finally to live up to his exciting reputation after a sluggish start with Rangers hopeful he could now generate a fee in excess of £20 million.

King is being seriously considered by the Light Blues recruitment team as one for the future and someone they can develop. He could be a cost-effective solution to plug the gap in the short term with a view to earning a longer stay in Glasgow.

Former England head coach Steve McClaren is now in charge of the Caribbean nation. King was part of their Copa America squad last year and could potentially follow in the footsteps Kemar Roofe and Marcus Gayle as other Jamaicans who have previously turned out for Rangers.