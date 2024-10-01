Paul Gascoigne is returning to Glasgow to lift the lid on his incredible career in football. | Hulton Archive

Paul Gascoigne is regarded as one of Rangers’ greatest entertainers both on and off the pitch

Rangers icon and England great Paul Gascoigne is returning to Glasgow to lift the lid on some of the greatest and funniest moments of his whirlwind 19-year career in football.

Gascoigne, affectionately known as Gazza, was a product of the Newcastle United academy that burst onto the scene at his boyhood club in 1985 when he was just 18-years-old.

Over the course of three years at St James’ Park, he established himself as one of the most exciting and technically gifted players in English football, earning himself a then British-record transfer of £2.2m to Tottenham Hotspur whilst famously turning down Alex Ferguson’s offer to sign for Manchester United.

He enjoyed four incredible years in North London and is best remembered for spearheading the club to FA Cup glory in 1991 while scoring an impressive six goals from midfield on the team’s road to silverware.

Gascoigne also starred for England on their road to the World Cup semi-final under Bobby Robson in 1990 before making a blockbuster move to Italian giants Lazio in 1992.

Gazza struggled to settle in the Italian capital amid an avalanche of injury issues, but rejuvenated his career with a high-profile move to Scottish heavyweights Rangers in 1995.

Over the course of his three years at Ibrox, the 57-time England international established himself as one of Scottish football’s best players - winning two league titles, one Scottish Cup and one League Cup in a dominant period for the Gers.

He also won the PFA Scotland Players’ Player of the Year, SWFA Footballer of the Year and SPFA Goal of the Season during his time with the Light Blues.

A maverick both on and off the pitch, Gazza is regarded as one of Rangers’ great entertainers of the 1990s and arguably one of the most technically gifted players to wear the iconic Light Blues kit. He retired in 2004 after brief spells at Middlesbrough, Everton, Burnley and Boston - but his time at Rangers is largely considered to be one of the most productive periods of his professional career.

But when is Paul Gascoigne’s show in Glasgow, where is it held and how can fans get tickets? Here’s all you need to know.

When is An evening with Paul Gascoigne?

Paul Gascoigne will share stories about some of the best moments of his career, including his time at Rangers on Monday 7 October. The event will take place at the Atholl Arms Hotel Dunkeld, which is located atBridgehead, Tay Terrace, Dunkeld PH8 0AQ.

Guests are advised to arrive at 7.30pm and the show itself is scheduled to take place between 8 and 10pm.

How to buy tickets

Fans will be able to purchase tickets for the event on either TicketMaster or SeeTickets. General admission tickets are expected to be priced at around £43.25 for the show.

The event includes audience questions and answers, a memorabilia auction and a live interview. Details regarding the VIP package, a purchase photo and premium seating can be found on the WhatsonGlasgow website.