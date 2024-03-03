Rangers winger Oscar Cortes goes down injured during the midweek win at Kilmarnock. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)

Philippe Clement has confirmed bad injury news surrounding Oscar Cortes and Ross McCausland as Rangers suffer a major crash back to earth.

Goals from Theo Bair and Dan Casey sealed a shock 2-1 win for Motherwell at Ibrox on Saturday, their first win in Govan since 1997. It brings major Premiership title race ramifications for Rangers, who have allowed Celtic a surprising chance to go top of the league again.

In a 2-1 win against Kilmarnock midweek, Oscar Cortes was substituted with an injury. Clement confirmed pre-match that surgery is not off the table for the winger who's made a major impact since arriving on loan from Lens in January.

He said "It's a strange one with the action he did to have an injury like that. We need to see what to do operation or not, also in contact with Lens about it."

Clement was far from happy with the challenge from Casey that has left McCausland injured. The Rangers boss added: "There is much too much intensity in that tackle and he caught him.

"We got a few red cards this season already with less intensity than this. But this was not even a foul or a yellow card so that is very disappointing Of course it is very difficult to make changes in the first half.

"For him you lose a moment also to arrange things you can use things in the second half. These kind of tackles are just too dangerous for the game. It is a task for the referees to protect the game and protect players because these tackles are too dangerous.