A man inside Rangers right now has been talking the takeover.

An inside man at Rangers has revealed the area of detachment that would surprise people at Ibrox - as he hopes for fresh ideas.

Kevin Thomson was previously a youth coach at Ibrox before taking on a permanent manager’s job at Kelty Hearts. After leaving that position at New Central Park, he went into punditry before recently returning to the club he represented in his playing days.

He has been watching on over a disappointing campaign on the domestic front for Rangers and they were eliminated from the Europa League on Thursday thanks to a 2-0 defeat against Athletic Bilbao. Barry Ferguson is only the interim manager until the end of the season and there is a proposed takeover in the works from the Enterprise wing of the San Francisco 49ers franchise. Thomson was asked about what comes next for the club he’s at on the Warm Up and he believes the Rangers takeover is in the works despite little in way of confirmation. He just hopes for fresh ideas one way or another.

Rangers takeover hopes from inside man

Thomson also said there’s a disconnect between first team and academy some may not know about. He said: “I don’t know. The takeover is in the pipeline. Nothing has really been confirmed. There is no getting away from it that the domestic season has been disappointing. The top six fixtures are to come, it needs change. It needs a freshness, new ideas, the investment is hopefully going to come which will give that. For Barry and the staff, we are in the academy so we are two separate wings.

“Barry has come along a few times and the coaching staff to borrow some of our players to give them opportunities in the first team which is brilliant but you’d be surprised how separate an academy is. Even though we are the group just below us, they have had a busy game schedule.

On the Bilbao tie, Thomson said: “I know domestically they spend a lot of time playing on the counter attack, hard to beat, but I actually thought they were there to be got at in the first-leg. I think being robust and compact, Rangers playing on the counter-attack didn’t suit Bilbao as much as it would if Rangers had a go at them. I think, I know what Barry is like, I know what the players are like, I think that overall, they’ll be a wee bit disappointed that they didn’t have a bigger go.”

Ringing Ibrox endorsement

Thomson does have some high hopes for some Rangers prospects. He said: “Well McCallion was on the bench on Thursday night, big Rydnn McGuire was on the bench as well. Aiden McCallion is only 16, he’s not 17 until June, so I certainly think Barry will give some of the younger players the opportunities. McCallion’s been a stand-out for the 19s group since I went in, he’s got a big reputation, Scotland international, he’s also gone round (to the first-team) and done really well.

“I think you need to earn your stripes from the first-team boys, that’s the narrative coming back from the other side, how do they train, what’s his personality like, how did he handle the ball, how did he handle the tempo and he’s had flying colours for that.”