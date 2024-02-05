Rangers vs Aberdeen needs no introduction, however, the appointment of Neil Warnock earlier this week had added even more intrigue to a match that could be defining in Gers season.

Head coach Philippe Clement knows that a comfortable win will see Rangers top the Scottish Premiership for the first time since his arrival and while it may only be for 24 hours, seeing his side at the top of the league for the first time will put huge pressure on title rivals Celtic as they take on Hibs on Wednesday.

Rangers were comfortable against bottom club Livingston at the weekend as goals from Fabio Silva, Rabbi Matondo and Todd Cantwell secured a 3-0 and pushed them just three points and two goals behind the Hoops - with a game in hand. The win did come at a cost though after Leon Balogun picked up a 'facial injury' that will rule him out for the foreseeable future.

However, Aberdeen will be no easy ride. The Dons have been boosted by the high profile appointment of iconic Yorkshireman Neil Warnock, have already taken four points off the Gers this season and come into the game on the back of an impressive 1-1 draw with Celtic at the weekend.

There are some selection headaches ahead for Clement though with January recruits Mohamed Diomande and Oscar Cortes pushing for starts, Borna Barisic and Ridvan Yilmaz battling for the left back spot and Cyriel Dessers and on loan striker Fabio Silva pushing to be the Gers starting forward.

Here's how we think Rangers will line up against Aberdeen at Ibrox tomorrow.

1 . GK - Jack Butland

2 . RB - James Tavernier

3 . CB - Connor Goldson