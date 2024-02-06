Rangers' opponents warned about 'madcap' manager ahead of Ibrox clash

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Tonight's game against Rangers at Ibrox will usher in an intriguing new era for Aberdeen after veteran manager Neil Warnock was appointed their new interim boss yesterday morning.

The 75-year-old has been handed the reigns at Pittordrie until the end of the season as he takes up his first job in Scotland during his long and storied career. Dons fans will be hoping Warnock can transform the club's fortunes and his former captain Kirk Broadfoot has backed him to do so but warned Aberdeen's players about some of his 'madcap' behaviour.

“Neil was superstitious. If we won he would tell the kit man not to wash his tracksuit and everything would have to remain the same" said the current Morton defender, who played under Warnock at Rotherham United.

“It was exactly the same process even down to what we said and did when we went in as manager and captain to speak to the officials before the game. Kevin Blackwell is his long-term assistant and was also so superstitious. He’d grab me by the throat in the warm-up to try and get everybody going during an unbeaten 11-game run because they thought it was bringing us luck. Neil and Kevin might be superstitious but it has clearly worked for them in a long and distinguished management career together" added the former Rangers player.

Broadfoot opened up on Warnock's unusual dressing room methods that helped Rotherham yield results during his spell in Yorkshire and revealed how he feels they will translate at Pittodrie.

“I remember we got beat at Reading. He was raging and he came in and had a go at us all. The one thing about Neil is he won’t hold back. He will tell you exactly how he sees it. We were playing Burnley away. Before the team talk he pulled me aside and told me he was going to have a go at me, just to get the boys going.

"I was his captain and I had been doing quite well but he wanted to make a point. So I was in the team meeting and I knew it was coming but even I was taken aback by the way he slaughtered me. They would definitely get top six in the first instance. Aberdeen still have two games in hand and if he can win them you wouldn’t bet against them pushing to get into Europe. "

Pittodrie is never an easy place to go but it will be even harder for teams with Neil Warnock as manager. He loves it. How many times has he retired and then come back? He is a top manager. You only need to look at what he has achieved.”

Rangers face Aberdeen at at Ibrox this evening knowing a victory could put them top of the Scottish Premiership. They will be forced into at least two changes though after head coach Philippe Clement confirmed both Leon Balogun and Ryan Jack will not be available for the game.