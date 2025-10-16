The new interim boss spent over a decade at Ibrox as a player

As Kevin Muscat closes in on being appointed Rangers manager, a former Norwich City and Preston North End man is expected to take interim charge in the meantime.

After the Ibrox club’s worst start to a league season in 47 years, head coach Russell Martin was sacked with immediate effect before the international break. However, despite giving themselves more time to sort out the new man before their next fixture, the Rangers board are yet to find a permanent replacement. After both Steven Gerrard and Danny Rohl rejected the position, Kevin Muscat is now the bookies favourite to fill the vacancy.

Despite this, the Australian is currently looking to win his second title in as many years at Shanghai Port, therefore he won’t be heading to Ibrox until the Chinese Super League title is secured. As that could take up until late November, Rangers have now found an interim boss to take charge while talks with Muscat remain ongoing.

Steven Smith takes interim Rangers job

Since Martin’s dismissal, former Rangers left back, Steven Smith has been taking first-team training sessions at Auchenhowie and is now set to be in the dugout at Ibrox. The 40-year old had previously been coach of the under 19s, whom he led to Scottish Cup glory in 2024.

With Muscat still talking to 49ers Enterprises and chairman Andrew Cavenagh about the role, another familiar face, Neil McCann has been linked with the interim post. However it is Smith who looks to have been given the nod for Saturday’s Premiership clash. Fellow academy coach Brian Gilmour, Rhys Owen and goalkeeping coach Sal Bibbo will make up the rest of the backroom staff.

Just how long Smith and co will be at the helm is unknown at this time as the search for a new permanent gaffer continues. While the Rangers board take their time in finding the new man, there is a strong possibility Smith will be in the dugout in Norway next week, for their Europa League fixture against SK Brann.

A familiar face

While the decision to keep Smith on for a while may frustrate some Rangers fans who wanted a replacement in by now, they can take comfort in the fact that the former defender knows the club inside out. During his playing career, he spent 12 years in Govan over two spells.

Smith helped the Gers to three SPL titles during his first stint, then helped the club get back up through the divisions following administration after moving back. Having also played for Aberdeen and Kilmarnock, he is someone who has plenty of experience in the Scottish game.

He will be well-acquainted with the senior players as well, having previously worked with the senior team under Philippe Clement. As Rangers prepare for Dundee United’s visit, they will have a chance to leapfrog their Tayside rivals in the table. The Ibrox faithful will be hoping a new face in the dugout can help change their fortunes.