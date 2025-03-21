How all 13 of Rangers stars are getting on during the international break

A combined total of 13 Rangers stars were called up to represent their nations during this month’s international break as a number of talented Ibrox stars gear up for a combination of Nations League matches, friendlies and most significantly 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

Rangers enter the break on a high after a first away win against Celtic in five years and most significantly a round-of-16 victory over Fenerbache on penalties to keep alive the club’s hopes of both silverware and Champions League qualification this season.

Interim boss Barry Ferguson will hope to escape the international break with a clean bill of health as those left at home get an early start on preparations for an away game with Dundee, a home clash with Hibs and crucially a Europa League quarter-final clash with Athletic Bilbao.

While football fans focus their attention on the March internationals, we take a look at how each Rangers player is performing for their respective countries.

John Souttar & Liam Kelly - Scotland

Rangers centre-back John Souttar played the full 90 minutes and helped his team to a clean sheet in a crucial 1-0 victory at Greece in a UEFA Nations League play-off first leg. Souttar will hope to retain his place for the reverse fixture against Greece at Hampden while Liam Kelly who was benched for the first leg is not expected to start ahead of Craig Gordon.

Nico Raskin - Belgium

Nico Raskin celebrated his first Belgium call-up with a goal and an assist in Rangers 3-2 derby victory over Celtic. The 24-year-old made his first appearance for Belgium in the final 10 minutes of his side’s 3-1 UEFA Nations League first leg play-off defeat to Ukraine. Raskin has been a standout performer for Rangers this term and will hope to force his way into the line-up for the reverse fixture as Belgium aim to retain their Pot A status.

Hamza Igamane - Morocco

Fresh from his winning goal in Sunday’s Old Firm derby, Hamza Igamane has travelled to Morocco for his first call-up to the senior national team. Igamane will hope to make his debut for the World Cup semi-finalists in their upcoming qualifier against Niger on Friday evening and will also have his eye on making an appearance against Tanzania on Tuesday.

Vaclav Cerny - Czech Republic

Vaclav Cerny was once again included in the Czech Republic squad as he looks to translate his strong club form onto the international stage. Cerny begins his World Cup qualification journey with a game against Faroe Islands on Saturday before gearing up for an away game against Gibraltar. Anything less than two wins will be seen as a poor start for Ivan Hašek’s team.

Nedim Bajrami - Albania

Nedim Bajrami enjoyed a solid tournament with Albania at Euro 2024 and is now hoping to be a part of the team which makes the 2026 World Cup. Bajrami begins his World Cup qualification journey with a challenging match against Thomas Tuchel’s new-look England team on Friday before facing off against Andorra in a much more winnable game on Monday.

Ianis Hagi - Romania

Ianis Hagi was dramatically reintroduced to the Rangers squad in October but has never really left the fray at international level. Hagi takes on Bosnia & Herzegovina on Friday evening in a World Cup qualifier before facing off against San Marino in a must-win fixture on Monday.

Mohamed Diomande - Ivory Coast

Mohamed Diomande will look to add to his two caps at international level when Ivory Coast face Burundi on Friday before hosting Gambia on Monday in a World Cup qualification double header.

Tom Lawrence & Rabbi Matondo - Wales

Tom Lawrence returns to the Wales squad for the first time since 2021 after falling out of favour under Rob Page. Meanwhile, Rabbi Matondo, who is currently on loan at Hannover, is back in the fray for his country. Wales take Kazakhstan on Saturday and face off against North Macedonia on Tuesday.

Ross McCausland - Northern Ireland

Ross McCausland has been named in the Northern Ireland squad for their upcoming friendly matches against Switzerland and Sweden. Michael O’Neill’s side begin their qualification matches for the World Cup in September and will be looking to use these friendly matches as preparation.

Bailey Rice - Scotland U21s

Midfielder Bailey Rice makes the Scotland Under-21 squad for friendlies against Scotland and Iceland on Friday and Tuesday respectively.

Mason Munn - Northern Ireland U21s

Young goalkeeper Mason Munn has a trio of friendlies to prepare for. Tommy Wright’s squad will be based in Antalya in Turkey for the mini-tournament where they face Ukraine U21, Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan U21.