Rangers pocket impressive transfer profit as Ibrox star moves to 'gigantic' new club

How much Rangers have earned from the recent sale of Jefte.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rangers have completed their latest deal of the summer transfer window by selling Jefte to Brazilian outfit Palmeiras. The left-back returns to home soil after just one year in the Scottish Premiership.

Jefte’s departure marks the ninth player to leave Ibrox this summer as significant changes continue to be made to mark this new chapter at the club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jefte played a regular role in Rangers’ 2024/25 season and attracted interest from Palmeiras, who had been looking to replace one of their own departed players. Fellow left-back Vanderlan left the club to join league rivals Red Bull Bragantino and Jefte has been brought in to fill the gap.

Jefte profit revealed following Rangers exit

Palmeiras had been monitoring Jefte for a while, with English clubs also keeping tabs on his situation at Ibrox.

“Palmeiras is currently negotiating the permanent signing of left-back Jefte, who came through the ranks at Fluminense and currently plays in Scotland, where he is one of the top rising talents,” UOL reported earlier this month.

“Having played for Rangers for two seasons, the young full-back is seen internally as the ideal replacement for Vanderlan, who was recently sold to Red Bull Bragantino.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now he has officially made the move, Record Sport has revealed the profit Rangers have made on the sale of Jefte. Having been bought for just £600,000, a £6.5 million fee has been agreed for the full-back, with the deal set to include performance related add-ons, as well as a sell-on clause.

This means Rangers have brought in a solid £5.9 million minimum profit through the sale of Jefte. They still have time to reinvest the cash into a new starting left-back before the window closes, too.

Jefte on ‘rewarding’ move to new club

Despite previously being signed to Fluminense, Jefte is yet to make a senior appearance in Brazil. Speaking ahead of his debut season with Palmeiras, the 21-year-old discussed the stature of the club and confirmed he had ‘no doubts’ about making the move to the Sao Paulo.

“Every player in Europe or Brazil should dream about putting on the Palmeiras jersey because it's a gigantic club. When the offer came, I had no doubts about coming here,” Jefte told the club’s website.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I told my agents I wanted to sign for them. They made it very easy for me to sign here. The Allianz Parque stadium is wonderful - nowhere, even in Europe, is there a stadium as good as that. I am very impressed with the sheer size of Palmeiras. I'm an attacking full-back who likes getting forward and attacking players one-on-one.

“After playing in Cyprus, I learned a lot and then spent 15 months in Scotland. It was easier for me at Rangers because I was already adapted to European football and I understood the style of play. But it's better for me in Brazil because of the language and the fact that I grew up here. It's a very rewarding move for me.”

In other news, Rangers target seals La Liga transfer after Ibrox deal collapses, Celtic flop joins new Italian club