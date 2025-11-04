The Ibrox hierarchy have raised concerns to the SFA about refereeing standards in Scotland.

Rangers were defeated 3-1 by Celtic in their League Cup semi-final clash in a match which featured several eye-opening decisions.

In the match itself, Johnny Kenny put Celtic a goal up through a header from a set piece, however this was then cancelled out by a James Tavernier penalty. As the match entered extra time, Callum McGregor scored a 25-yard screamer to regain the lead for the Hoops, before summer signing, Callum Osmand secured the victory in the 108th minute.

Rangers played the majority of the match down to 10-men when Thelo Aasgaard was sent off for a tackle on Anthony Ralston. While there appeared to be no malicious intent from the Norwegian, the danger involved in such a challenge can leave him with few complaints. However, moments after the incident, Celtic defender Auston Trusty caught Jack Butland in the head while the Rangers stopper had the ball firmly in his grasp. Despite uproar from Rangers players and fans alike, Nick Walsh decided only to caution the USA International.

The Statement

Regarding the incident at Hampden, Rangers Football Club released a statement at around 9pm on Monday night, outlining their concerns about the consistency of refereeing in Scottish football. The statement read: “club representatives met with the Scottish FA this evening to seek explanations for major decisions in the match, including the incident involving Jack Butland and Auston Trusty.

“Following that meeting, we remain unsatisfied with the explanation of the referee’s decision in that incident, the application of the Laws of the Game, and the VAR review itself, which we do not believe was sufficiently robust or thorough.

“We recognise that refereeing decisions can impact both sides in a game, but too many important matches continue to be influenced by calls that are inconsistent and difficult to justify. These decisions have real consequences, determining results, impacting fans, and affecting the livelihoods of players, coaches and staff whose work is judged by outcomes on the pitch.”

‘We will continue to hold the Scottish FA to account’

It isn’t the first time the Gers have outlined their issues with referees, as a similar statement was published after last season’s Premier Sports Cup final, where the Light Blues feel they should’ve been awarded a penalty for a Liam Scales shirt pull on Vaclav Cerny. Rangers were eventually issued an apology from Scottish FA Head of Refereeing Operations, Willie Collum for the incident.

The statement continued: “the club has consistently raised issues as they have occurred with the Scottish FA, but we do not feel there has been enough change in how refereeing is being developed at the highest level. We understand and share the anger among our supporters, who have grown frustrated at the repeated inconsistencies in major match decisions that continue to affect the club.

“For the benefit of our supporters and the wider game in the country, we will continue to hold the Scottish FA to account and expect them to lead meaningful progress that delivers lasting improvement.”