Here's everything you need to know about Rangers' fixture against the Italian giants.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After Rangers were defeated 3-1 by Celtic in their Premier Sports Cup semi final clash, Danny Rohl’s side need to dust themselves off briskly for the Roma tie.

In a typically feisty Old Firm affair, where a red card and penalty were awarded, Rohl’s men ended up on the wrong side of the result after 120 minutes of battling hard, having been a man-down the majority of the game. However, with the Roma fixture around the corner, there will be no time for the tired legs of the Light Blues to heal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rangers are yet to get off the mark in a competition they normally thrive in, having lost three games out of three. It will take a mammoth performance to defeat the Italian’s, who are managed by veteran coach, Gian Piero Gasperini, however after the disappointment of Sunday afternoon, a Rangers win could help kick their season into gear. Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Rangers’ Europa League clash against Roma:

When and where will Rangers vs Roma take place?

The match will take place at Ibrox stadium on Thursday, 7th November. Kick-off is scheduled for 8pm (GMT).

Are tickets still available for Rangers vs Roma?

Yes, tickets are still available on general sale on the Rangers website, ranging from £49-£54 for adults. Concessions can attend the match for £39, while juveniles can watch for £29.

Will Rangers vs Roma be on TV and can I live stream it?

Yes, the match will be broadcast live TNT Sports 3 and TNT Sports Ultimate, which can be viewed or added onto Sky TV and Virgin TV subscriptions. BT and EE broadband customers can also add TNT Sports to existing packages.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

TNT subscribers will also be able live stream the match on Discovery+. For those without TNT Sports, you can view subscription packages here. The match will also be available to stream via Rangers TV.

What is the head-to-head record like between Rangers and Roma?

Despite being two giants of European football over the years, Rangers and Roma have never faced each other in a competitive game. Umar Sadiq is one of the only players to have featured for both clubs.

Like Rangers, Roma have had an underwhelming start to life in the Europa League so far, winning just one of their three games in the League stage. La Magica defeated Nice in France in their opening fixture, however since then have lost to both Lille and Viktoria Plzen at home. In a tightly poised Serie A, they currently sit fourth in the table, just one point behind top of the table Napoli.

Italian teams have prioritised Serie A form over the Europa League in the past, which could work in the Light Blues’ favour. Danny Rohl’s first game in charge was the 3-0 defeat to Brann, however he only had very limited time with the player before the Bergen fixture. Before that, Rangers lost to Sturm Graz and Genk in the competition.