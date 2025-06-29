Russell Martin | Getty Images

Rangers and Celtic both have the chance to bolster their ranks this summer

Rangers have turned to Russell Martin as their new head coach this summer. He has been picked as their permanent replacement for Philippe Clement. Martin has managed the likes of MK Dons, Swansea City and Southampton in the past.

As for Celtic, Brendan Rodgers remains at the helm at Celtic Park and will be eyeing another title next season. The Hoops pipped their rivals to top spot again. The Glasgow pair both have the chance to boost their ranks over the next couple of months.

Rangers miss out on Kwame Poku deal

Rangers have been keen on a deal for Kwame Poku over recent times. He has caught the eye in England at Peterborough United over the past few years. The former Colchester United man joined the Posh back in 2021 and has since been a key player under the guidance of Darren Ferguson.

However, in this latest update regarding his situation, he has been snapped up by QPR. He has said: “I feel like the project they're building here excites me and I want to be part of taking QPR to that next level. There's good players here and I think it's exciting times for the club.”

He added: “When I was speaking to him (Julien Stephan) he was talking about where he sees me fitting in and where he thinks I can influence the game. That's what really attracted me. Being 23 turning 24, I'm not quite young anymore so I want to come in and make my mark from the jump.”

Regarding his rise up the English Football League pyramid, he said: “I think it was a journey that needed to happen to get me to this stage right now. It was about being resilient and trying to be in a position where I can just showcase my talent every day and be the best version of myself.”

Celtic want big fee for Johnny Kenny

Celtic want £1million for striker Johnny Kenny in this window, according to The Scottish Sun. Bolton Wanderers are interested and have had a bid of around £500,000 rejected. The Hoops are holding out for a big offer as they look to pick up as much money for his services as possible.

The 22-year-old could be seen by the Trotters as someone to bolster their attacking department. They missed out on the play-offs last term and are eyeing promotion. They are managed by former Plymouth Argyle and Stoke City manager Steven Schumacher.

Kenny, who is a former Republic of Ireland youth international, joined Celtic back in 2022. Prior to his move, he rose up through the academy ranks at Sligo Rovers. He initially linked up with the Hoops’ B team and has now made eight appearances for their first-team.

The Irishman was loaned out for the first time during his first year when Queen’s Park came calling. He was given the green light to get some experience under his belt. Kenny has more recently spent time away at Shamrock Rovers to boost his development and fired 20 goals in 39 matches.