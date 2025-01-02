Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Newcastle United icon and all-time leading Premier League goalscorer Alan Shearer has been spotted in attendance at today’s New Year derby between Rangers and Celtic at Ibrox.

Shearer’s trip to Glasgow comes after he admitted last year that he’d love to see Scottish football’s big two battle it out with the clubs south of the border on a weekly basis - even though it’s highly unlikely that will ever happen.

The 63-time capped England international - who scored 30 goals for his country - has paid a visit to Govan to take in the latest Old Firm installment, which comes just 18 days after a thrilling Premier Sports Cup final at Hampden Park.

Pundit and former player, Alan Shearer, poses for a photo with a Rangers fan ahead of kick-off | Getty Images

Speaking previously about Rangers and Celtic and the prospect of them joining the Premier League, Shearer stated: “The atmosphere in those grounds is amazing. The support they have around the world is fantastic, so they are two giant clubs.

“Absolutely, it would be brilliant if they could be in the Premier League. But I don’t think we are ever going to see it - it’s never going to happen.”

Shearer’s first opportunity to soak in the powderkeg fixture comes just a matter of months after he declared Rangers were already out of the title race - when the points difference between the pair was at just six points.

The gap is much larger now with 14 standing between the pair ahead of kick-off this afternoon. Shearer commented back in October: “We know that most of the time in Scotland, it’s Rangers vs Celtic, and whoever wins, it’s unacceptable for the other.

“But for Rangers to be that far behind after eight games means I would say they are out of the title race.”

Former Real Madrid and Barcelona great Gheorghe Hagi was all seen watching on from the main stand directors’ box after revealing last month of his intention to come and watch his son Ianis in action over the festive period.

He recently said: “I’m going over to Scotland soon. I will go and stay with Ianis. I know he is very happy at the moment with the situation at Rangers. He’s worked very hard - because he’s a boy who dedicated himself to football.

“And football has rewarded him too. So I know he is very content where he is at the moment and he is in a good place. I am looking forward to watching him in action again.”