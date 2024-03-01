Rangers 'needed to hear booing' as star player makes 'not good enough' claim

Estimated value: €3.00m

Rangers banked another important three points against Kilmarnock on Wednesday night, the Scottish Premiership side that Jack Butland has described as 'the bogey team' for a few clubs in recent seasons.

Despite going 1-0 down after an early Killie penalty, the Gers bounced back with two quick second half goals courtesy of James Tavernier and Tom Lawrence. Celtic also enjoyed a positive day out as they steamrolled Dundee in a 7-1 win at home, keeping the top spot of the table within touching distance.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from GlasgowWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement

Advertisement

Rangers have won every Premiership match of 2024 and hold a slim two-point lead over their rivals. Speaking after the match, Butland reflected on how this season has turned around for his side and how the earlier frustration of the fans has given them a big kick into gear.

"Performances have changed. From a fans’ perspective, they can see we are trying to do things the right way. They can see that we’re the better side in the games that we play. They can see the chances are coming," the shot-stopper said.

"I think that’s what they look for and you get more and more belief the closer you get to the top. Ultimately, when you do get to the top of the table the fans fans allow themselves to chant a little bit freer, if you like. But they have been unbelievable for us all year.

"At the start of the season we needed to hear that booing because we weren’t good enough. But they haven’t failed to travel everywhere we’ve been and they’ve brought the noise every time.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Certainly, in the last three or four months, it has been positive from every angle at the club. And that’s what we’re thriving on and loving."