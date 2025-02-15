Rangers were dumped from the Scottish Cup at the hands of Queen’s Park.

The fallout from Rangers’ shock defeat to Queen’s Park continues. Fans and professionals alike were left stunned when the Scottish Championship side knocked Philippe Clement and co out of the Scottish Cup, securing their place in the quarter-finals against Aberdeen.

A lone goal from Sebastian Drozd was enough to see Queen’s Park into the next round, sparking hefty frustration among the supporters. Many pundits have weighed in on Rangers’ performances this season, as has former midfielder Andy Halliday, currently with Gers’ top flight rivals Motherwell.

Andy Halliday slams Rangers display in Scottish Cup

Dissecting what went wrong for Rangers, Halliday told Clyde 1 Superscoreboard: “Queen’s Park were so comfortable in how they defended the game. Rangers, as a team, showed zero urgency until they went 1-0 down. Any meaningful chances Rangers created came in the last 10, 15 minutes.

“Rangers have good players but they are a ‘moments’ team. They’ve always been a team who are flashy in moments but really poor for a half and drop points.”

The Motherwell star went on to compare Rangers’ style of play to Celtic, who are currently on track for another Scottish Premiership title and are battling for their place in the Champions League knockouts.

“I have watched Rangers every week for so long, and I couldn’t tell you what they do in the build-up. I couldn’t tell you what they do in midfield, and I couldn’t tell you how they break down a block. I could talk you through everything Celtic do because it’s so apparent. When I see Rangers, it’s so off the cuff.

“You look at proper teams with a proper structures and a style, they know they can get their good players in certain areas of the pitch so they stay where and trust they can find them. I just don’t think Rangers have that.

“Rangers struggle against teams that sit in and frustrate. When Rangers need to come up with answers, I think that’s where they really struggle. Again, I do put that down to style. I don’t see much in terms of rotations or trying to play through the middle of the pitch.”

Philippe Clement future update

Amid a rocky season for Rangers, talks continue to swirl around the future of Clement as their manager. CEO Patrick Stewart was recently pressed for an answer on the Belgian’s future during a meeting with the Rangers Fan Advisory Board.

He admitted that his and the club’s stance on the managerial situation is ‘not financially driven’. The board are currently focusing on other problems areas, as Stewart has revealed there is ‘so much else’ to address at Ibrox.

The CEO was also asked during the meeting about his view on the current mood amongst the fanbase. He replied that some criticism of the team has been ‘harsh but fair’ recently and admitted communications from the club have been ‘patchy’.

As Clement’s current situation remains a grey area, replacement rumours are starting to do the rounds. Danny Wilson recently weighed in on the links with Steven Gerrard and admitted he doesn’t believe many fans will want to see the former manager back at Ibrox.