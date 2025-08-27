The former Sunderland defender is currently contracted to a Premier League club that Rangers have raided previously.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rangers are set to make a move for one of Sunderland’s promotion-winning squad members, according to a report.

The Light Blues have conducted a large chunk of their transfer shopping in England, and Bournemouth have already been raided twice. Max Aarons has signed on a season-long loan while Joe Rothwell joined from the Cherries after playing a part in Leeds United’s promotion to the Premier League. Now Chris Mepham is on the radar after falling out of Bournemouth favour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He spent last season at Sunderland as they worked their way back to the Premier League via the play-offs. A Welsh international, he started his career at Brentford before joining Bournemouth in 2019, making 40 appearances for Sunderland last season.

Rangers interest in Chris Mepham

It’s claimed in the Scottish Sun: “Rangers are set to launch a bid for Bournemouth defender Chris Mepham. The 27-year-old Wales international has a year left to run on his current contract. The centre-half spent last season on loan at Sunderland and is deemed surplus to requirements at Dean Court. Bournemouth are keen to offload the former Brentford star and Rangers could strike a cut price deal for a player who moved to the south coast in a £12million deal in January 2019.”

Already in central defence this summer, Nasser Djiga and Emmanuel Fernandez have arrived at Rangers. Mepham has already declared that he would like a move to Sunderland in this transfer window should the opportunity present itself. He told the Sunderland Echo about what came next after his loan in the earlier stages of his temporary stint: “Yeah, I don't want to look too far ahead.

“I think, naturally you keep it week by week because a lot can happen in a short period of time. Like I said, I think the most important thing for me at this stage of my career is just playing football and getting regular game time which is something I've probably missed over the last couple of years. I think all that will look after itself but I think for me the most important thing is just getting game time, staying fit and staying injury-free. Of course, the most important thing is helping the team and trying to do as best I can for the football club.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chris Mepham to Sunderland latest

He then added later in the Championship season: “You do look at options that might be available to you in the summer. It's also important to focus on the now. I've made it clear I love playing my football here. I love my connection I've made with my teammates and the staff and fans, and if it's a possibility in the summer it's definitely one I'd be open to. But a lot has to happen before that."

Sporting director Kristjaan Speakman said earlier this summer of a deal for the Rangers target: “We're looking at all the players and I've been consistent in saying I won't talk about individuals, especially from other clubs,. What we're looking at is what the problem is [at Premier League level], and how do we solve that problem.

“I think that's the easiest way of describing it. Obviously, all the players who have been part of our journey this year are in the mix for that conversation. It's about us trying to make sure we can get the right balance [for what we need in the Premier League].”